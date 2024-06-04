SYNEVIT® Channels the Synergy of Technology and Nature

The Nutraceutical Brand's Products Are Built on the Concept of "Technology in Synergy with Nature®"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNEVIT® is a veteran nutraceutical brand that understands the need for a holistic approach to supplement development and manufacturing. This has led to the concept of "Technology in Synergy with Nature®" becoming an integral part of the company's core philosophy.

"Technology and nature are both critical components of an effective supplement," says George Cvetkovski, founder and CEO of SYNEVIT®. "Every business uses technology, and natural supplements are common. But it's rare to find a brand that has been as deliberate and consistent in its application of both as we are. We seek to not just utilize tech and nature but to use them in tandem to create synergistic results that can improve the health of the people we serve."

Technologically, SYNEVIT® invests in several cutting-edge concepts from formulation to the end product. The company seeks ongoing research, analysis, and input from medical professionals (doctors and pharmacists) to both develop and refine formulas. It includes the optimum concentration of each ingredient based on recommended dietary allowance (RDA) standards and packages the end product in blister packages to preserve potency and avoid degradation through oxidation.

As for the nature part of the equation, Cvetkovski is quick to point out that supplement claims such as "all-natural" and "100% natural" are not exactly truthful. "When a product says it is 100% natural, it is almost always a lie, technically speaking," he emphatically states. "It's a manipulation of the media. 100% natural is buying and eating an orange. As soon as it enters a lab, it isn't natural anymore."

The owner clarifies that, within that understanding, SYNEVIT® strives to maintain natural, organic solutions as much as possible in its formulas. Most of the active ingredients come from natural sources and are in their organic form. This makes the supplements more effective, as they maintain greater compatibility with digestion and are easier to absorb and metabolize.

SYNEVIT®'s commitment to using Technology in Synergy with Nature® has produced synergistic results for its global customer base for over a quarter of a century. The brand's recent arrival in the United States means health-conscious American consumers can finally access the company's holistic supplements and technologically sound formulas, as well.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com .

