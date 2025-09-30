Combining Calcium and Vitamin C to Manage Mild Osteoporosis

Women Aged 40-49 Are in a Transitional Stage for Osteoporosis. The Right Combination of Vitamin Support Can Minimize Risks.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-aged women (40-49 years old) are not considered the highest risk for osteoporosis. However, this is a critical period in a woman's life when she begins to become more at risk for bone loss. It is in these times that women should begin taking calcium uptake more seriously, building dietary and supplemental regimens that can minimize risks and maintain health in the decades to come. Synevit®'s industry-leading supplements can help with that process.

The 40s are a period of premenopause for many women. They are a time when women are more vulnerable to bone loss , and if left unchecked, this can lead to one of the most common and debilitating metabolic bone diseases, osteoporosis.

"Osteoporosis doesn't develop overnight," said Synevit® CEO and founder George Cvetkovski. "It is a condition that can take years to become a problem and then remains so for the long term. At least, that's the case if you don't stay ahead of it. Fortunately, it can be managed from an early age. That's why awareness in your 40s is so important."

Even if a woman is aware of the potential for developing osteoporosis, it's important that they educate themselves on how much and what kind of calcium they should ingest to support their bone mass and density. This starts with quantity. While the specific amount varies, experts recommend taking between 1,000 and 1,200 mg of calcium daily. This can come from sources like yogurt, milk, and cheese. It can also come from certain leafy green vegetables, like broccoli, spinach, and kale. Fortified plant-based milks are also an option.

Taking a calcium supplement is another way to supplement dietary intake and help reach these higher levels on a consistent basis. However, it's important to find well-formulated options, like Calceed® . SYNEVIT®'s calcium supplement combines two organic forms of calcium in the form of Calcium Citrate and L-Calcium lactate. Together, these create a single, long-lasting, 1,200-mg dose of calcium with a high degree of bioavailability.

Pairing calcium with vitamin D can also enhance absorption. Cvetkovski and his team recommend pairing Caldeed® with their vitamin D3 supplement Syncadol® to achieve this. For those looking for a one-stop solution, they also have their calcium and vitamin D bone support complex Osteofect® , which provides 288mg of calcium citrate per two-tablet serving, along with vitamin D3, vitamin K2, magnesium, and zinc.

Whether it's part of a larger formula or coming from a product designed specifically to increase calcium intake, supplemental calcium is often a critical part of ongoing bone health and strength as women enter their 40s. Options like Calceed® (with Syncadol®) or pre-paired vitamin solutions like Osteofect® can make it quick and easy to maintain a high level of calcium intake (and good uptake) as an individual ages and consistent calcium at optimal levels becomes more important to ongoing health.

