SYNEVIT®: Prioritizing the Gift of Better Health for the Holidays

Aligning Long-Term Health With Health Trends in Younger Generations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-conscious consumers are dialed into their needs this holiday season. As interest in health and wellness tools ramps up heading into the final months of the year, SYNEVIT® is emphasizing the importance of equipping younger people (who have longer runways to maintain their health) with high-quality, science-backed nutraceuticals designed to maintain health over the long term.

Recent research found that 60% of consumers are prioritizing wellness heading into the 2025 holiday season. The "more purposeful holiday shoppers" are ready to buy healthier products and are looking for ways to reshape how they eat during November and December.

This new emphasis on fitness and health is particularly strong among younger generations. For example, a PWC study found more than one in three Gen Zers (compared to 27% overall) are making things like health and wellness priorities when making holiday purchases. Many are making a point to read labels before purchasing food and similar items, too.

This makes holiday shopping in 2025 uniquely relevant for health and wellness brands, including nutraceutical manufacturers. SYNEVIT®'s team is aware of the shift and is taking steps to meet consumers where they are. This starts with ensuring proper messaging that emphasizes the advantages of clean, science-backed vitamins and stresses the importance of looking for the right signs, both on labels and in advertisements.

"We translate clinical evidence into clear, practical guidance," explained company CEO George Cvetkovski. "Formulas like our vitamin B-complex and calcium + vitamin C releases are designed to help people (and clinicians, too) make safer, science-backed choices for prevention and daily health."

Cvetkovski and the SYNEVIT® team are careful to emphasize the importance of longevity, too. As younger generations look for quality health solutions, they shouldn't be taking their youth for granted. They should be taking proactive steps to preserve and extend it. The CEO points to resources on the company's website that help inform health-conscious consumers, giving them a firm understanding of how aging works and steps they can take this holiday season to invest in this area. This includes things like taking SYNEVIT®'s carefully formulated supplements as well as exercising, sleeping, and maintaining a balanced diet.

Whether it's anti-aging, improving fertility, increasing bone health, or a variety of other proactive health concerns, SYNEVIT®'s proven catalog of vitamins is available for invested American shoppers ready to use the excuse of the holiday shopping season as a way to bolster their health and that of their loved ones.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

