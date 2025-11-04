SYNEVIT® Rolls Out in AlchePharma Naturals Stores

The US and Macedonian Nutraceutical Brand Is Expanding Through a New Brick-and-Mortar Provider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNEVIT® is no stranger to the United States. The nutraceutical manufacturer, which launched just before the turn of the century, has spent decades building up a reliable portfolio of cutting-edge vitamin and mineral formulations. Since its inception in Macedonia (where it is headquartered), it has also opened up an office in Rochester, New York. In its most recent growth move, SYNEVIT® is beginning to expand further within the United States and is now available on the shelves of the Central California-based store chain AlchePharma Naturals.

"We are proud to be expanding our footprint in the United States," said SYNEVIT® CEO George Cvetkovski. "We have an office on the East Coast, but this is a major step in getting our products stocked on shelves where more consumers can get them. It is an exciting next step."

SYNEVIT®'s catalog of vitamins is already available in multiple AlchePharma locations as Californians get in-person access to the popular nutraceutical brand. SYNEVIT®'s focus is a unique combination of technology in synergy with nature. This emphasis on amplifying health impact through the cumulative effect of technology and natural ingredients has already given the company a strong track record of success.

Key product features, like its slow-release tablets, allow for better bioavailability and absorption. Its blister packaging prevents oxygenation and degradation of ingredients over time, as well. Formulas are made from ingredients generally sourced from organic, natural sources, which make them more compatible for digestion, absorption, and metabolism.

Cvetkovski further emphasized that, when it comes to health-related decisions, professionals are involved at every step. "All of our customized formulas are created with ongoing close collaborations with doctors and pharmacists," he explained, adding, "This is further reinforced by ongoing in-house research, development, and analysis of new and existing ingredients and formulas as a form of continual improvement."

SYNEVIT® is a venerable nutraceutical option with a strong track record and a winning formula for success. Its continued expansion both online and, most recently, in brick-and-mortar stores like AlchePharma Naturals, continues to be a testament to its ability to provide health-conscious consumers with the wellness tools they need to thrive.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

