Synevit's Packaging Slows Down Supplement Degradation

News provided by

Synevit

18 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

The Pharmaceutical Grade Packaging Ensures That Each Tablet and Capsule Maintains Its Efficacy for as Long as Possible

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at the health brand SYNEVIT® is well aware that dosage and potency are as important to vitamin supplementation as anything else. Consumers must know how much nutritional support they are receiving if they want their nutraceuticals to have a cumulative and positive impact over time.

One issue that plagues vitamin manufacturers is degradation. This can come from a variety of factors, including heat, water, sunlight, and the air. One study, for example, found that vitamin C in fruit degraded by 50% in as little as four weeks. To avoid this issue, SYNEVIT® packages its elite nutraceutical formulas in pharmaceutical-grade blister packaging.

"The goal with the blister packaging, along with being convenient for on-the-go activities, is to prevent unnecessary oxidation," explains founder George Cvetkovski. "We want to slow down the oxidation process and prevent rapid aging of the ingredients. By using this kind of packaging, our products remain potent and effective for three or four years at a time, which is easily double that of comparative products in less effective containers."

Cvetkovski emphasizes that the need to maintain a supplement's potency and avoid oxidation allows his brand to use reasonable, targeted doses. For instance, as reported in the above-referenced article by Nutraceutical Business Review, companies often pre-emptively address degradation by providing excessive doses of vitamin C. Folic acid is another often over-consumed vitamin that can lead to unpleasant side effects, such as nausea and heartburn.

"The right concentration matters," says Cvetkovski. "During the pandemic, people were taking 50 grams of zinc every day when the recommended daily allowance is 15 grams. If your vitamins are degrading, though, it's hard to know how much you're actually getting. Rather than overdose, we follow the rules, create targeted formulas with the right amount of daily supplementation, and then use the best packaging to maintain their integrity for years at a time."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.net.

Media Contact:
George Cvetkovski
371575@email4pr.com
(02) 3225 843

SOURCE Synevit

Also from this source

Starting the New Year Out Strong with SYNEVIT Supplements

One of the greatest challenges with achieving health-based resolutions is finding the brands and products to get the job done. Natural solutions are...

SYNEVIT® Embraces Supplemental Synergy

The pharmaceutical world often focuses on specific ingredients. If an individual is in pain, they can take ibuprofen or acetaminophen. If they have...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.