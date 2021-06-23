Synexis® and Trane® Join Forces With USO-Metro To Improve Indoor Air Quality for Service Members

LENEXA, Kan., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synexis® LLC and Trane® — by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) — are supporting the United Service Organizations of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro) in their mission to serve military members and their families through the joint donation of 20 Synexis biodefense systems. The Synexis devices have been deployed at the USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax, Virginia. The devices produce Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) to continuously fight viruses, bacteria and mold in the air and on surfaces, improving air quality in occupied spaces in a safe, effective way.1

"We are grateful to Synexis and Trane for providing our service men and women, and their families, with greater peace of mind for each visit to the Warrior and Family Center," said Lisa Marie Riggins, president and CEO of USO-Metro. "The Synexis biodefense systems reflect our commitment to the morale and welfare of those we serve."

Serving 300,000 military members and their families across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia, USO-Metro is the largest chapter chartered by the USO, with 10 locations and three mobile units. The Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir is one of the world's largest USO facilities, totaling more than 22,000 square feet. Synexis technology, including Sphere and Blade devices, has been installed to reduce the microbial burden in the air and on surfaces throughout the facility's common areas, including classrooms, kitchen and dining rooms, community events spaces and remote workspaces.

"Our founder is deeply connected to the military based on his long service career and our company supports all those who serve. By providing Synexis' DHP™ technology to the USO-Metro's Warrior and Family Center, we can have a direct impact in improving the indoor environment for service men, women and their families," said Eric Schlote, Synexis chief executive officer. "Synexis' patented DHP™ technology works around the clock to improve indoor air quality safely and effectively so the USO can continue to fulfill its mission for troops and their families."

As USO members are welcomed back in person, Synexis and other partners, including OTJ Architects, have closely collaborated to implement new strategies to help the USO-Metro reach its indoor air quality goals.

"Over the past year, indoor air quality has emerged as a key planning consideration for occupied spaces, and the development of a biohazard reduction strategy is now paramount for many organizations," said Allison Laudicina Kahl, Associate Director of Design at OTJ Architects, a USO-Metro partner organization. "In addition to ASHRAE recommendations for building readiness, which include air exchange, filtration, and ventilation, we've seen proactive technologies like Synexis safely and continuously reduce biohazards. Inactivating surface and airborne pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, in real time, is more important than ever for the safety and wellbeing of individuals returning to shared spaces."

About USO Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro):

Dedicated to "serving those who serve, and their families" in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization chartered by Congress and trusted by the community since 1941. USO-Metro consistently earns the highest rating on Charity Navigator for outperforming most charities in its cause and exceeding industry standards. As a nongovernment-funded organization, it is only through the generous financial, in-kind and volunteer support of individuals and corporate partners that USO-Metro is able to succeed in its mission: to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. USO-Metro provides programs and services for active duty troops, and their families, at area military hospitals, six USO Centers, four USO airport lounges, and three Mobile USO vehicles. Signature programs and services include holiday programs, career transition programs, and caring for our wounded, ill and injured troops and their caregivers.

Designate CFC #63343 or United Way National Capital Area #8202 to contribute. For more information or to get involved, please visit USOmetro.org or connect on socials at @USOMetroDC.

About OTJ Architects:

OTJ Architects is a premier design and architecture practice that partners with leaders in the commercial real estate, corporate, government, life sciences, multi-family, arts and entertainment, as well as nonprofit sectors. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boston, MA, Charlotte, N.C., Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Miami, FL, New York, N.Y., San Diego, CA, and San Francisco, CA, OTJ delivers enduring human centric solutions that drive optimal staff performance, promote diversity, wellness and sustainability, while maximizing each organization's real estate investment. Signature recent projects include workplaces for Adobe, Anheuser-Busch, BMW, PBS, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Yelp, and United Way, Innovation Centers for Booz Allen Hamilton and Capital One, as well as the renovation of the iconic Martin Luther King Jr. Library, New York's Webster Hall, and the Cincinnati Music Hall. For more information, please visit www.otj.com.

About Synexis:

Founded in 2008, Synexis® LLC is a leader in microbial reduction and the sole developer of patented technology that creates and continuously disperses DHP™ (Dry Hydrogen Peroxide) to help reduce the presence of microbial contaminates in occupied spaces around the clock, without the need for occupants to leave the space.1,2

Synexis BioDefense systems are categorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state governments as pesticidal devices. Synexis products are produced in an EPA-registered facility and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. The Synexis system is Underwriter Laboratories (UL) Certified to produce no ozone and works continuously without disruptions in normal operations or workflow.3 Synexis currently holds 16 patents with 16 pending.4 In addition, Synexis DHP™ technology is supported by data from five peer-reviewed studies.5,6,7,8,9

