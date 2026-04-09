SynFutures Introduces Entropy, a Core Infrastructure Upgrade That Solves the Onchain Orderbook Problem

The upgrade, set to ship with the SynFutures chain mainnet launch, eliminates the gas scaling barrier that has prevented decentralized exchanges from supporting real orderbook mechanics

HONG KONG, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynFutures, an onchain derivatives platform focused on permissionless markets, today introduced Entropy, a core architectural upgrade to its trading infrastructure that makes fully onchain orderbooks viable at scale for the first time.

Orderbooks are how every serious market in the world actually works, but DeFi has been building around this problem for years because the infrastructure wasn't there to solve it properly. Entropy is that infrastructure, filling the missing piece that the onchain orderbook has needed.

How Entropy Works

Entropy solves a long-standing technical barrier that has prevented decentralized exchanges from supporting real orderbook mechanics: the gas scaling problem. In any blockchain-based orderbook, execution cost increases as a trade sweeps across price levels, eventually hitting hard transaction limits. Entropy eliminates this constraint. Execution cost remains bounded and predictable regardless of trade size, making onchain limit orders viable for both retail and institutional participants.

The underlying design rests on an algebro-geometric duality that allows the full tree structure of an orderbook — traversal, matching, settlement — to be computed through modular arithmetic rather than maintained in onchain storage. The algorithm is formally verified and has been stress-tested across more than one million randomized operations.

Shipping on SynFutures v4 and Monday Trade

Entropy will launch as a core component of SynFutures v4 and as the foundation for Monday Trade, the first project incubated through the SynFutures Builder Program and the first perpetual DEX on Monad mainnet. Monday Trade's limit order functionality will run directly on Entropy, making it the first real-world implementation of the upgrade at scale.

The Path to Mainnet

The introduction of Entropy is one of the most significant architectural milestones ahead of the SynFutures chain mainnet launch. SynFutures has been developing a purpose-built Layer 1 chain designed to deliver CEX-like execution quality for onchain trading — including faster transaction finality, predictable fees, and deeper liquidity integration — while preserving the self-custody and transparency properties of decentralized markets.

SynFutures has processed more than $340 billion in cumulative trading volume and reached the top perpetual DEX market share at peak. The Builder Program, launched in Q2 2025, enables external teams to build trading applications on SynFutures infrastructure with access to technical guidance, liquidity strategies, and risk management systems. Monday Trade is its first major production launch.

The SynFutures chain mainnet launch is expected late Q2 2026.

About SynFutures

SynFutures is an onchain derivatives platform focused on open, permissionless markets. The protocol enables users to list and trade any asset pair and supports spot, perpetual, and RWA-backed markets. SynFutures operates the Builder Program to help teams launch trading applications using SynFutures' infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.synfutures.com.

SOURCE SynFutures