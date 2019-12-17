Syngas & Derivatives Market Study 2019-2024: World Market Recorded 234,680 MWth in 2018 and is Projected to Reach 501,932 MWth by 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syngas & Derivatives Market by Production Technology, Gasifier Type, Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Petroleum Byproducts, Biomass/Waste), Application (Chemicals, Fuel, and Electricity), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The syngas & derivatives market was recorded at 234,680 MWth in 2018 and is projected to reach 501,932 MWth by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns have been the major drivers for the growth of the syngas & derivatives market in order to provide alternative methods of fuel production.

Biomass/waste segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the syngas & derivatives market between 2019 and 2024



Biomass/waste is projected to be the fastest-growing feedstock segment in the syngas & derivatives market during the forecast period. Biomass and organic wastes are considered as renewable feedstocks that are available in high quantities in many countries. The application of biomass and organic wastes in the production of syngas & derivatives produces clean and renewable energy and reduces landfills to a great extent. The adoption of biomass/waste feedstock in the syngas & derivatives market is in the nascent stage. With increasingly stringent environmental regulations in developed countries, the biomass/waste segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Chemicals segment contributed to the highest volume in the syngas & derivatives market



The chemicals segment is estimated to lead the syngas & derivatives market in 2019, due to rising demand for syngas & derivatives such as methanol, ammonia, and FT synthesis products for the production of chemical intermediates. Chemicals such as methanol are used as an intermediate for the synthesis of many chemicals as well as in fuels. Ammonia being the major chemical used in the production of fertilizers is the prime reason for the growth of the chemicals segment for the syngas & derivatives market.



Based on the region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the syngas & derivatives market between 2019 and 2024



The syngas & derivatives market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. China accounted for the major share of the global syngas & derivatives market in 2018, which is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are the lucrative markets for syngas & derivatives in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for syngas & derivatives from the region's chemical, fuel, and electricity industries, particularly in China and India.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Syngas & Derivatives Market

4.2 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Feedstock & Application

4.3 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity

5.2.1.2 Environmental Regulations to Drive the Adoption of Clean Technology

5.2.1.3 Combined Production of Chemicals, Fuels, and Power and Feedstock Flexibility

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Significant Capital Investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel in Transportation

5.2.3.2 Adoption of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) Process

5.2.3.3 Reducing Dependency on Crude Oil and Fuels

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safety Concerns Over Syngas Technologies and Derivatives

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Energy & Power

5.5.2 Chemicals



6 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Production Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Steam Reforming

6.3 Partial Oxidation

6.4 Autothermal Reforming

6.5 Biomass Gasification

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Plasma Gasification

6.6.2 Heat Exchange Reforming

6.6.3 Underground Coal Gasification (UCG)



7 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Gasifier Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed (Moving) Bed Gasifier

7.3 Entrained Flow Gasifier

7.4 Fluidized Bed Gasifier

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Advanced Coal Gasifier

7.5.2 Plasma Arc Gasifier

7.5.3 Black Liquor Gasifier



8 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Feedstock

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coal

8.2.1 Asia Pacific is the Largest Market for Coal-Based Syngas & Derivatives

8.3 Natural Gas

8.3.1 Natural Gas-Based Syngas is A Substitute for Conventional Fuel

8.4 Petroleum Byproducts

8.4.1 High Availability of Petroleum Byproducts in Asia Pacific is Expected to Drive Growth of the Syngas & Derivatives Market

8.5 Biomass/Waste

8.5.1 Increasing Focus on Clean Energy Generation Drives Growth of Biomass/Waste Segment

8.6 Others

8.6.1 High Demand for Syngas Derived From Petcoke in Asia Pacific is Expected to Drive the Other Feedstock Segment



9 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemicals

9.2.1 Methanol

9.2.1.1 Methanol Used as Natural Gas as Well as Feedstock Makes It an Important Chemical for Syngas Production

9.2.2 Ammonia

9.2.2.1 Growing Agricultural and Fertilizer Industries in China and India Drive Growth of the Ammonia Segment

9.2.3 FT Synthesis Products

9.2.3.1 Flexibility is One of the Major Benefits That Drives the FT Synthesis Products Market

9.3 Fuel

9.3.1 Liquid Fuels

9.3.1.1 Gasoline and Diesel Prepared From Syngas Can Help Store and Transport Energy

9.3.2 Gaseous Fuels

9.3.2.1 Acute Natural Gas Demand Expected to Create Dependency on Gaseous Fuels Produced From Syngas

9.4 Electricity

9.4.1 Hydrogen

9.4.1.1 Demand for Hydrogen as an Alternative to Fossil Fuel, Coal, and Natural Gas Projected to Increase Significantly

9.4.2 Direct Syngas Consumption

9.4.2.1 Growing Environmental Hazards Make Direct Syngas Consumption and Utilization A Favorable Alternative



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Market Share of Key Players in the Syngas & Derivatives Market



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sasol Limited

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 Winning Imperatives

12.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

12.1.7 Sasol's Right to Win

12.2 Haldor Topsoe A/S

12.3 Air Liquide S.A.

12.4 Siemens AG

12.5 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

12.6 KBR Inc.

12.7 Linde PLC

12.8 BASF SE

12.9 Technipfmc PLC

12.10 Mcdermott International, Inc.

12.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

12.12 Chiyoda Corporation

12.13 Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.

12.14 Yara International Asa

12.15 Methanex Corporation

12.16 CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

12.17 The DOW Chemical Company

12.18 John Wood Group PLC

12.19 Other Key Players

12.19.1 Syngas Technology LLC (SGT)

12.19.2 KT - Kinetics Technology SPA

12.19.3 Oxea GmbH

12.19.4 Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH

12.19.5 IHI E&C International Corporation

12.19.6 Syngas Products Holdings Limited

12.19.7 Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.



