Syniti Acquires Proceed Group's Rightsizer Software

Data rightsizing solution supports company's Data First mission advocating starting data work earlier to drive better business outcomes from SAP transformation projects

Optimizing data volumes through early assessment of SAP data to enable cost savings, faster system migrations and improved overall system performance

BOSTON , Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced it has acquired Proceed Group's Rightsizer software, a tool for identifying archiving opportunities and to determine infrastructure sizing as organizations embark on their SAP S/4HANA transformations. Rightsizer enables businesses to gain agility, relieve strain on internal resources, increase efficiencies in deployment, and maintain actionable data while keeping business operations running smoothly. The acquisition will expand and complement Syniti's current portfolio of solutions and build on the company's Data First approach to digital strategy of prioritizing data work at the start of any business transformation project.

With the acquisition of Proceed Rightsizer, Syniti customers will be able to begin working on their data earlier than ever before as they prepare for their journey to implementing SAP S/4HANA. When conducting an SAP migration, businesses need support to securely extract and import the data and documents stored within SAP environments and decommission the SAP and non-SAP legacy data that's no longer required. That's in addition to retaining the data required for regulatory and business reasons, ensuring continuity. Assessing and optimizing data earlier, understanding what to archive and what to delete, helps customers realize value faster from their existing data and infrastructure, setting the right Data First foundation for SAP transformations. With rightsized data, businesses can focus on the data that is most important to their operations and can realize increased efficiency from their existing investments.

Syniti will begin incorporating the Rightsizer software into its Data Assessment Express offering, which offers customers rapid visibility into their SAP data to identify data challenges and opportunities. It provides customers with earlier access to relevant data information with suggested actions to accelerate data quality, data governance, analytics or data migration projects. These solutions facilitate the company's Data First approach by driving the importance and real benefits of data-driven transformation efforts and further enhances Syniti's capabilities and offerings in the SAP ecosystem.

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said: "I've never had a customer tell us they started their data work too early or that their data is too clean. This is particularly true for any business transformation project, as we have seen in the thousands of SAP migration projects that we've delivered on for our customers including our recent successful go-live at Bridgestone. We continue to see the Data First strategy proving to drive better business benefits than antiquated lift and shift approaches."

Nick Parkin, founder, Proceed Group, said: "Syniti and Proceed are long-time partners, having worked together on many successful data projects. Both companies believe that maximizing the value of your SAP S/4HANA transformation means getting your data in shape prior to the move. Rightsizer is a natural fit for Syniti's innovative solutions and its Data First mission, which is critical towards ensuring every client is thinking about their data as a first step to delivering faster business benefits from their system implementations."

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 15 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

About Proceed Group

Proceed Group is a leading specialist in SAP data and document management, with a proven track record of successfully serving over 900 customers worldwide to reduce costs, improve IT performance and agility all while ensuring regulatory compliance. Proceed's team of consultants provide expertise in archiving, content management, and data privacy for enterprise SAP systems, and legacy data management for all enterprise applications, while their software products, such as Proceed Cella and Proceed Automate enhance overall project efficiencies allowing businesses to further reduce cost and save time. For more information, please visit www.proceedgroup.com.

