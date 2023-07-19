Syniti Knowledge Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Singular cloud infrastructure helps lower cost and complexity for AWS and Syniti customers, as well as providing flexibility of how and where to store data.

BOSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced today that its Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP) is now available in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Additionally, the company has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Businesses continue to invest in key projects to drive business value and competitive advantage, including critical migration and consolidation projects like mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and enterprise resource planning (ERP) migrations – including the journey to SAP S/4HANA®. Every one of these transformation projects is underpinned by a massive need for data transformation. Inefficient processes, limited velocity and visibility and lack of knowledge capture can make data migrations time consuming, complex and have high resource costs, delaying enterprise customers time to value from these critical investments. Rightsizing data can make these digital transformations less complex; critical business processes run as expected and the customer achieves full value from their investment in new systems like SAP S/4HANA.

Breaking down the silos that have traditionally defined the enterprise data management industry, the SKP provides a unified, cohesive enterprise data management platform in a single, cloud-based solution. Leveraging advanced machine learning and process automation, it streamlines migration initiatives while maintaining the highest quality of data to help optimize and simplify customers' cloud transformations. SKP runs on AWS and provides a data migration and quality platform hosted on a trusted cloud infrastructure. Shared customers can benefit from:

Singular cloud infrastructure: Lower cost and less complexity with a singular cloud infrastructure to certify and manage.

Lower cost and less complexity with a singular cloud infrastructure to certify and manage. Pay by volume: Rightsized data can provide better cost efficiency, reduced processing power and smaller data storage needs.

Rightsized data can provide better cost efficiency, reduced processing power and smaller data storage needs. Flexible data residency: Data and application will be co-resident on the same infrastructure, providing flexibility of choice on how and where to store data.

Data and application will be co-resident on the same infrastructure, providing flexibility of choice on how and where to store data. Foundation for analytics & increased innovation: New insights will drive real-time visibility and better decision making, providing a better foundation for innovation with more reliable analytics.

Rex Ahlstrom, CTO & EVP, innovation & growth, Syniti, said: "Becoming an APN member provides our customers with additional peace of mind that we are the right team to shepherd their organization through a complex data migration. Having the SKP available in the AWS Marketplace can provide benefits to new and existing customers in terms of simplicity and cost efficiency, and we are pleased to continue to provide an avenue for faster, lower risk data migrations to drive better business outcomes."

Matthew Schwartz, global head of AWS SAP Alliance and Partner Network, AWS, said, "The goal of the APN is to provide innovative and effective solutions and services for our customers to succeed in a dynamic environment. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Syniti by enabling our customer's access to the tools they need to successfully complete critical data transformation projects."

Davey Sehwani, vice president, business technology corporate functions, Organon, said: "With advanced analytics and generative AI at the forefront of every conversation, data and the quality of that data has become even more important to businesses. Thankfully, investing in quality data is nothing new for Organon as we've been on a journey to stand up our own applications with our own data post-divesture from Merck. This is a monumental effort for us, and failure is not an option given the highly regulated industry we operate in. Thankfully, we've worked with Syniti and leveraged the Syniti Knowledge Platform to manage the data, while reducing project overruns and helping to ensure success."

The Syniti Knowledge Platform joins Syniti's data replication software, Syniti Replicate , in AWS Marketplace. To learn more about both offerings and how you can transform your business with trusted data, please visit Syniti in AWS Marketplace here.

