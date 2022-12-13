Syniti Match and Syniti Replicate Now Available on SAP® Store

Customers now have access to powerful data matching and replication solutions to deliver accurate, real-time data across their organizations

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced today that its Syniti Match and Syniti Replicate solutions are now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

Integrated with SAP HANA, Syniti Match is a rapid and precise AI-powered data matching software that supports both party and operational data, including customer, ERP, supply chain and business data. The matching engine uses proprietary algorithms, natural language processing, lexicons, a contextual scoring engine, and AI to rapidly match and resolve business partner data with unparalleled precision. It also delivers automated data matching to assist with business partner consolidation for SAP S/4HANA®. With Syniti Match, users can also benefit from optimized procurement and IT agility as well as unified data to deliver a 360-degree view of their business, suppliers and customers. Learn more on the Syniti Match page on SAP Store.

Syniti Replicate delivers real-time data streaming and integration wherever businesses need it. Using a simple point-and-click user experience, data can be seamlessly integrated from disparate databases, warehouses and big data platforms with minimal impact to critical business systems. Integrated with SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, Syniti Replicate users can also benefit from simplified data lake operations and change data capture capability to deliver fresh data in real time across the organization, enhancing analytic applications and empowering decision makers. Syniti Replicate supports more than 60 databases in addition to SAP HANA. More information can be found on the Syniti Replicate page on SAP Store.

Brian Haering, vice president, direct solutions, Syniti, "Syniti Match and Syniti Replicate provide concrete benefits to customers looking to vastly improve both the quality and availability of the data they need to successfully run their businesses. We have enjoyed a years-long partnership with SAP and are thrilled to have these two new products on SAP Store, giving businesses that use SAP solutions increased confidence in the success of their data initiatives."

The company's flagship product, the Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP) is available on SAP Store, providing users with a fully capable unified data management platform. The SKP is also available as an SAP Solution Extension, as SAP Advanced Data Migration and Management by Syniti. SAP has offered solution extensions from Syniti since 2013. The company's governance acceleration product, Syniti RDG, and additional accelerators for SAP Enterprise Performance Management solutions are available as well.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,200 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Syniti is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

