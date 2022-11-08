Syniti Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions

Company Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced that the company has once again been named a Visionary by Gartner in the 2022 Data Quality Solutions Magic Quadrant1. This marks the second consecutive year Syniti has been named a Visionary and the seventh year the company has been recognized in this report.

In the report, Gartner notes, "By 2024, 90% of data quality technology buying decisions will focus on ease of use, automation, operational efficiency and interoperability as the critical decision factors." The Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP) includes advanced metadata scanning and profiling, central data catalog creation and smart rule recommendation in an automated, cloud-based solution to deliver clean, trustworthy data to users – with less manual effort. Data quality efforts are connected to company goals or business processes, like order to cash or procure to pay, so efforts can be rolled up and tracked over time.

The purpose-built SKP brings together quality, catalog, governance, matching, replication and migration capabilities into a single, cloud-based solution. As opposed to having to cobble together multiple point-based, siloed offerings, the SKP provides users with a complete and unified data management platform, enabling them to deliver faster and better business outcomes with data they can trust.

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said: "We know that poor quality data has significant business impacts – from millions in excess spare parts to failed data migration go-lives or trouble with regulations. Our solution is to not just find this bad data but to truly fix it, and to sustain data excellence over time. We continue to see a strong demand from our customers for data quality help as they fully leverage new technology and improve their daily working operations to save money and time. It's exciting to see more C-suite execs push forward data management initiatives with a focus on trusted and understood data."

Rex Ahlstrom, CTO, EVP growth & innovation, Syniti, said: "Data quality is never a one and done event, and we continue to build a flexible platform that helps our customers navigate their data quality journey. We're pleased to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the data quality market and feel this placement further validates our decision to offer a purpose-built unified solution to help simplify data management needs."

Syniti is also named in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Master Data Management Solutions2 and 2021 Master Data Management Magic Quadrant3 reports for the SKP.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more here.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Peer Insights and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions," Melody Chien, Ankush Jain 1 November 2022. 2 Source: Gartner, Garter Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer'" Master Data Management Solutions, Peer Contributors 21 June 22 3 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions," Sally Parker, Malcolm Hawker, Simon Walker, 6 December 2021

SOURCE Syniti