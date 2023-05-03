Syniti to Showcase New Cloud-Native Data Migration Platform at SAP® Sapphire Conferences

Company to unveil new support for SAP Datasphere to speed analytics programs

Syniti data experts and customer panels will share knowledge and experience on a wide array of data topics, including SAP S/4HANA® transformations

BOSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced it will exhibit its technology, discuss new support for SAP® Datasphere, and share real-world customer case studies at SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference in Orlando, Fla, May 16-17 and at SAP Sapphire Barcelona May 24-25, 2023.

The SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference, a global event for the SAP community, focuses on networking and knowledge sharing. Participants learn how to future-proof their businesses and stay ahead of upcoming technological changes. Numerous keynotes, demos, and showcases are on the agenda of these two-day events.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from and share data challenges with Syniti's team of experienced data experts, as well as hear directly from Syniti customers. At both events, Syniti will showcase the following:

The company's new cloud-native unified data platform, the Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP), which is resold as a solution extension as SAP Advanced Data Migration & Management. Syniti will showcase how its migration, data quality, and governance capabilities help simplify enterprise data migrations for some of the world's largest organizations.

Full support for SAP Datasphere, the next generation of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, to deliver scalable access to mission-critical data within a business data fabric. Syniti's unified data platform will provide the highest data quality, allow customers dynamic analytics capabilities, and accelerate the implementation of SAP Datasphere.

Onsite demos of the company's migration and data quality capabilities; as well as the company's direct solutions, Syniti Match and Syniti Replicate, which provide AI-powered data matching and seamless data delivery, empowering decision makers with relevant, timely data. The company will also showcase its Master Data Governance accelerator, Syniti Rapid Data Governance.

At SAP Sapphire Orlando, Syniti will be exhibiting at booth #406, and will feature the following presentations:

A customer session with Johnson & Johnson, Navigating Approvals and the Business Case for SAP S/4HANA . This customer-led presentation will discuss stakeholder alignment, establishing value and generating business cases for transformation.

. This customer-led presentation will discuss stakeholder alignment, establishing value and generating business cases for transformation. A customer roundtable with Northrop Grumman, Why Having a Plan for Your Data is Necessary for Optimizing Your Journey to SAP S/4HANA. Syniti and Northrop Grumman will share examples of why addressing data – and data quality – is critical to any digital transformation project, including migrating to SAP S/4HANA.

At SAP Sapphire Barcelona, Syniti will be exhibiting at booth #7902, and will feature the following:

A show floor presentation with global dairy cooperative Royal FrieslandCampina, How FrieslandCampina Enabled Analytics Initiatives with Syniti MDM, discussing how the company has accelerated its analytics initiatives with an end-to-end business data to insights approach.

discussing how the company has accelerated its analytics initiatives with an end-to-end business data to insights approach. A roundtable session with British American Tobacco, Decoupling SAP Master Data Governance from ECC to SAP S/4HANA, Master Data Governance Hub, Data Migration & Beyond, sharing the company's lessons learned on its transformation journey.

Gordon Lam, chief revenue officer, Syniti, said: "SAP Sapphire events enable Syniti to foster innovative and exciting conversations with our customers, and create new opportunities for growth within the SAP ecosystem. We've been fortunate to have a long-standing partnership with SAP, including generating strong results over the many years we have exhibited at Sapphire events. We look forward to another incredible show."

Click here learn more about Syniti's participation in both events and please visit Syniti at SAP Sapphire in Orlando at Booth #406 and at SAP Sapphire Barcelona at Booth #7902.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Syniti