Syniti Welcomes Craig Ayers as Chief People Officer

Dynamic design consulting and technology veteran brings deep experience in supporting high-growth organizations

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced that Craig Ayers has joined the company as its chief people officer. In this critical role, Ayers will lead Syniti's global HR function, including talent management, recruiting and employee engagement efforts. In addition, he will oversee the company's Employee Resource Groups, helping sustain and continuously develop the company's unique and inclusive culture.

Ayers comes to Syniti from Journey, a physical and immersive experience design consultancy he co-founded where he served as chief operating officer (COO), chief financial officer (CFO) and board member. While at Journey, he built out operational and financial processes and helped drive the acquisition and integration of businesses aligned with the Journey strategy. Before founding Journey, he served as global CFO/COO at renowned design consultancy, frog design, for nearly nine years until the company was acquired by Capgemini in 2021 as part of Capgemini Invent. Prior to frog design, he developed deep roots in finance, operations and HR at Accenture, including a stint as director and country lead in Mauritius.

Melanie Payne, CFO & chief business officer, Syniti, said, "Craig brings the creativity and operational experience that make him a perfect fit to lead our culture and talent agenda. We have an engaged and high-performing workforce, which he will continue to build out as Syniti expands its team around the world. We feel fortunate to add him to the team."

Craig Ayers, chief people officer, Syniti, said: "It's the journey and stories that we make together that inspire me and I've been blown away by the talent that I've seen at Syniti already. The company is highly differentiated in a fast-growing market, solving real business data problems for clients in unique ways like its Data First strategy. I'm excited to be a part of this team and help continue to drive success with our people, customers and partners."

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 15 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

