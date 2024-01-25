Synkrato Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synkrato, a leading AI powered logistics platform, proudly announces the successful attainment of SOC 2 Type 1 compliance certification. This achievement underscores Synkrato's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy for its clients.

The SOC 2 Type 1 compliance certification, awarded after a rigorous independent audit, validates that Synkrato's information security policies, procedures, and controls meet or exceed the stringent criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This milestone reinforces Synkrato's dedication to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data.

Amin Sikander, President of Synkrato, "We are thrilled to announce our SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, which underscores Synkrato's commitment to providing a secure environment for our clients. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team to upholding the highest standards of information security, and we will continue to invest in measures that safeguard the trust our clients place in us."

Synkrato's SOC 2 Type 1 compliance certification reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable, secure solutions in the supply chain. Clients can have confidence that their data is handled with the utmost care and in compliance with industry regulations.

About Synkrato:

Synkrato is the world's first AI-based technology platform built for logistics that will bring its cutting edge technology to drive critical decision making to warehouse operations, safely and securely.

Synkrato brings disruptive improvements to warehouses by bringing AI to the forefront of decision making leading to greater warehouse operational efficiency without any additional capital investments.

