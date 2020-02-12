Synopsys Announces First Application Security Testing Solution to Analyze Both Open Source and Proprietary Code on the Developer's Desktop

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that on Feb. 18 it will release a major update to the Polaris Software Integrity Platform™ to extend its static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) capabilities to the developer's desktop through the native integration of the Code Sight™ IDE plugin. These capabilities, the first of their kind, will enable developers to proactively find and fix both security weaknesses in proprietary code and known vulnerabilities in open source dependencies simultaneously, without leaving their interactive development environment (IDE).

Synopsys will showcase these new capabilities at RSA Conference 2020, Booth S-1135, in San Francisco on Feb. 24–28. To receive a complimentary RSA Expo Pass, register using code XS0USYNOP.

"In modern development environments, security testing needs to integrate seamlessly into the developer's workflow, but it also needs to cover both proprietary and third-party code," said Simon King, vice president of solutions at the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "By providing real-time SAST and now SCA results together in the IDE, Synopsys enables developers to detect security defects in both their own code and the open source components they leverage – as they build their applications. Developers can fix problems in real time, avoiding the risks and loss of productivity when issues are allowed to go undetected for days, weeks, or even months after they've moved on to other tasks. With this release, the native integration of the Code Sight IDE plugin enables developers to build secure, high-quality software faster."

More about the new Code Sight IDE plugin:

Building on the Code Sight SAST capabilities first introduced in 2019, this release introduces the ability to analyze declared and transitive open source dependencies, flagging components with known security issues alongside SAST findings in the IDE.

With the new SCA capabilities, developers can review known vulnerabilities of flagged components to verify the risk and determine remediation options, all without leaving the IDE.

The Code Sight plugin provides vulnerability information from Black Duck Security Advisories (BDSAs), researched by Synopsys, as well as public CVE records from the National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

BDSAs provide developers with more timely, accurate, and thorough risk and remediation information than is available in the NVD, helping them find and fix vulnerabilities faster and more effectively than other solutions.

The Code Sight plugin also helps developers quickly identify and select the best fix for vulnerabilities by providing detailed remediation guidance, directing them to more secure component versions. Developers can then implement fixes at once, without interrupting their workflow or leaving the IDE.

In addition to vulnerability information, the Code Sight plugin provides other information developers can use to optimize component selection, including open source license risks and potential security and license compliance violations of the organization's predefined open source policies.

To learn more, read the blog post.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

