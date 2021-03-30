Synopsys Authorized as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the company's designation as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) by the CVE Program. As a CNA, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now authorized to assign CVE identification numbers to newly discovered vulnerabilities and publish information about the vulnerabilities in the associated CVE records.

Since the inception of its Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC), Synopsys has strived to improve the security posture of the open source community through testing tools like Coverity Scan, by providing enriched CVE data to customers through Black Duck Security Advisories, and by responsibly disclosing vulnerabilities it discovers through the CVE Program and other CNAs. As a newly designated CNA, Synopsys can streamline the process of publishing accurate and timely vulnerability information it uncovers to the public.

"We're excited to take this next step in our progression as a good steward of the broader software ecosystem," said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "As a leader in application security, vulnerability research is part of our DNA. As a CNA, we can more effectively and efficiently disseminate the results of our research to our customers and the software community in general—for both newly discovered vulnerabilities and existing CVE records that may be inaccurate or incomplete."

The CVE® Program is an international, community-based program whose mission is to identify, define, and catalogue publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. CVE IDs are assigned by CNAs, which are operated on a voluntary basis by participating organizations. Synopsys joins authorized commercial entities such as Linux, Red Hat, Google, and Microsoft as a CNA.

"The identification and availability of accurate and timely vulnerability information is essential when protecting the software supply chain," said Christopher Fearon, Director of Research Engineering for the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "As we expand our vulnerability research and development efforts within Synopsys CyRC, the direct nature of disclosing vulnerabilities as a CNA adds an increased level of transparency and speed to our research capabilities."

To disclose a vulnerability through Synopsys or to learn about our responsible disclosure process, visit our Responsible Disclosure Policy.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

