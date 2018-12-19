Synopsys Co-CEO Aart de Geus to Speak at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Aart de Geus, Chairman and Co-CEO, will speak at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference, in New York, on January 15, 2019.

This event will be broadcast live on the Internet via the Synopsys corporate website, at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html, on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT). To access the live webcast event, please go to the website ten minutes prior to the start, to register and to download and install any necessary multimedia software. The webcast replay of the presentation can be accessed at the Synopsys corporate website approximately ten minutes following the conclusion of the live event.

