Synopsys Co-CEO Aart de Geus to Speak at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Mar. 5, 2020.

This event will be broadcast live on the Internet via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html, on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. PT (12:45 p.m. ET). The webcast replay of the presentation will be available at the Synopsys corporate website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live event, and remain available for six months.

