Synopsys, Customers, and Partners Present the Latest Trends and Technologies in Embedded Processor Solutions at the Synopsys ARC Processor Summit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Thursday, September 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Santa Clara Marriott, 2700 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95054

REGISTER: www.synopsys.com/ARCsummit

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) will host a free one-day conference focused on the latest technologies and trends in processor IP, software development, and programming tools optimized for use in embedded devices. In this multi-track event, Synopsys DesignWare® ARC® processor users, ecosystem partners, and Synopsys experts will discuss how to address a wide range of design challenges with the latest hardware and software solutions for low-power and high-performance embedded applications. Following the sessions, participants will have the opportunity to network with fellow attendees, ARC partners, and Synopsys staff, as well as see a variety of live demonstrations for machine learning, embedded vision, automotive safety, IoT, security, communications, and trace.

The ARC Processor Summit will open with a keynote presentation by Chekib Akrout, senior vice president, Design Group Customer Excellence at Synopsys. Mr. Akrout will share his knowledge and experience working with leading technology companies in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI). He will discuss the drivers for implementing AI across a broad range of chip architectures and the technologies that are being embraced by advanced design teams to accelerate the integration of machine learning into their SoCs.

PRESENTATION TOPICS INCLUDE:

AI/Machine Learning Track

Implementing an Ultra-low Power Solution for Always-On, Smart Vision Applications

Creating Intelligent Facial Landmark Tracking Applications with DesignWare EV Processors

Leveraging Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) to Efficiently Process Sequential Data

Using Artificial Intelligence to Harness the Coming Data Explosion

Partitioning Graphs Across Multiple CNN Engines for Performance and Latency Improvement

Applying New Vision and Deep Learning Trends to Edge Applications

Automotive Track

System Modelling for Real-Time Automotive Applications using Deep Learning and Complex Data Processing

ISO 26262 Compliant IP and SEooCs—Getting it Right!

Safety First! Driving Functional Safety from the Processor Level for Automotive ADAS Systems

The Future of Functional Safety: AUTOSAR Software with an On Die Safety Island

Using MathWorks MATLAB with Synopsys ARC MetaWare Development Toolkit

Advanced Vector Floating Point DSP Processing for Automotive Applications

IoT/Comms Track

Addressing IoT Connectivity Challenges with Low-power NB-IoT Modem Solutions

Verifying the Security of Synopsys ARC Processor-based Systems with Radix-S

Embedded Multicore Application Development with Zephyr and Synopsys ARC Processors

Next-Generation Voice and Audio Streaming Technology for Wearable Devices

Enabling Ultra-High Performance, Low-Power 5G Modem Designs with Heterogeneous Multicore Systems

Speed, Accuracy, Performance, and Visibility—Synopsys ARC Processor Simulation without Compromise!

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

