Synopsys, Customers, and Partners Present the Latest Trends and Technologies in Embedded Processor Solutions at the Synopsys ARC Processor Summit
Attendees Will Learn About Solutions to Address Design Challenges in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Embedded Vision, Automotive Safety, and IoT Applications
Sep 09, 2019, 09:05 ET
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHEN: Thursday, September 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Santa Clara Marriott, 2700 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) will host a free one-day conference focused on the latest technologies and trends in processor IP, software development, and programming tools optimized for use in embedded devices. In this multi-track event, Synopsys DesignWare® ARC® processor users, ecosystem partners, and Synopsys experts will discuss how to address a wide range of design challenges with the latest hardware and software solutions for low-power and high-performance embedded applications. Following the sessions, participants will have the opportunity to network with fellow attendees, ARC partners, and Synopsys staff, as well as see a variety of live demonstrations for machine learning, embedded vision, automotive safety, IoT, security, communications, and trace.
The ARC Processor Summit will open with a keynote presentation by Chekib Akrout, senior vice president, Design Group Customer Excellence at Synopsys. Mr. Akrout will share his knowledge and experience working with leading technology companies in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI). He will discuss the drivers for implementing AI across a broad range of chip architectures and the technologies that are being embraced by advanced design teams to accelerate the integration of machine learning into their SoCs.
PRESENTATION TOPICS INCLUDE:
AI/Machine Learning Track
- Implementing an Ultra-low Power Solution for Always-On, Smart Vision Applications
- Creating Intelligent Facial Landmark Tracking Applications with DesignWare EV Processors
- Leveraging Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) to Efficiently Process Sequential Data
- Using Artificial Intelligence to Harness the Coming Data Explosion
- Partitioning Graphs Across Multiple CNN Engines for Performance and Latency Improvement
- Applying New Vision and Deep Learning Trends to Edge Applications
Automotive Track
- System Modelling for Real-Time Automotive Applications using Deep Learning and Complex Data Processing
- ISO 26262 Compliant IP and SEooCs—Getting it Right!
- Safety First! Driving Functional Safety from the Processor Level for Automotive ADAS Systems
- The Future of Functional Safety: AUTOSAR Software with an On Die Safety Island
- Using MathWorks MATLAB with Synopsys ARC MetaWare Development Toolkit
- Advanced Vector Floating Point DSP Processing for Automotive Applications
IoT/Comms Track
- Addressing IoT Connectivity Challenges with Low-power NB-IoT Modem Solutions
- Verifying the Security of Synopsys ARC Processor-based Systems with Radix-S
- Embedded Multicore Application Development with Zephyr and Synopsys ARC Processors
- Next-Generation Voice and Audio Streaming Technology for Wearable Devices
- Enabling Ultra-High Performance, Low-Power 5G Modem Designs with Heterogeneous Multicore Systems
- Speed, Accuracy, Performance, and Visibility—Synopsys ARC Processor Simulation without Compromise!
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
