Synopsys Honored at TSMC 2023 OIP Ecosystem Forum with Multiple Partner of the Year Awards

News provided by

Synopsys, Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 09:25 ET

Awards Recognize Synopsys' Significant Contribution to Driving Advanced-Node Silicon Success and Technology Innovation Leadership

Highlights:

  • Certification of new Synopsys digital and analog design flows delivers proven power, performance, and area results for TSMC N2 and N3P processes.
  • Silicon success of Synopsys Interface IP portfolio on TSMC N3E reduces integration risk, accelerates time-to-market, and provides a fast path to TSMC N3P.
  • Comprehensive multi-die system solution integrated with 3Dblox 2.0 standard boosts productivity for fast heterogeneous integration.
  • Radio frequency design reference flow on TSMC N4P developed in collaboration with Ansys and Keysight delivers superior performance and power with an interoperable, front-to-back design flow.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct.  26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNPS) has been selected as a TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year, earning five awards spanning digital, analog, multi-die system, radio frequency (RF) design, and interface IP. The long-standing collaboration between the two companies continues to deliver production-proven solutions, including certified design flows, powered by the Synopsys.ai™ full-stack AI-driven EDA suite, that help mutual customers accelerate the development and silicon success of innovative AI, automotive, and high-performance computing designs. Synopsys solutions were featured in an unprecedented number of presentations at the 2023 North America TSMC OIP Ecosystem forum, highlighting strong collaboration with TSMC and partners on proven solutions for TSMC's advanced process and 3DFabric technologies. 

"TSMC and Synopsys are making huge leaps to provide engineering teams with innovative solutions to successfully develop complex designs on the latest advanced process nodes," said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "The partner awards recognize the significant contributions made by the TSMC OIP ecosystem partners like Synopsys to advance the next generation of high-performance designs on TSMC's technologies, with massively improved quality of results and time to results."

"Being recognized by TSMC underscores Synopsys' commitment to providing the industry with leading solutions including Synopsys.ai, a full-stack AI-driven EDA suite, and silicon-proven IP solutions that help chipmakers bring differentiated products to market faster," said Sanjay Bali, vice president of Strategy and Product Management for the EDA Group at Synopsys. "Our longstanding collaboration with TSMC continues to deliver new EDA and IP innovations that enable the semiconductor industry to efficiently transition to 2nm and multi-die systems, while also facilitating AI-based analog design migration. These significant technology advancements help our customers meet and beat their design and productivity targets."

Over the past year, the companies' collaboration has yielded impactful design solutions for mutual customers, garnering five awards including:

  • Development of 2nm and N3P Design Infrastructure: Synopsys' production-proven digital and analog design flows certified on TSMC N2 and N3P process technology enhance the quality of results for high-performance computing, mobile, and AI designs.
  • Interface IP: Synopsys' broad, silicon-proven interface IP portfolio on the TSMC N3E process, with a fast path to the N3P process, provides a competitive edge for chipmakers looking to reduce integration risk and accelerate time to first-pass silicon success.
  • Development of mmWave Design Solutions: Synopsys RF reference design flow, developed in collaboration with Ansys and Keysight, provides an open, front-to-back design flow with performance, power, and productivity benefits.
  • Development of 3Dblox Design Prototyping Solution: Synopsys's comprehensive Multi-Die System solution combined with 3Dblox standard enables early architecture exploration and feasibility analysis, efficient die/package co-design, robust die-to-die connectivity, and improved manufacturing and reliability.
  • Partner Collaboration: Synopsys, Ansys, and Keysight were recognized for their unprecedented collaboration to develop the RF reference flows for TSMC's leading N16, N6 and N4P processes.

Additional Resources

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com

Editorial Contact:
Kelli Wheeler 
Synopsys, Inc. 
(518) 248-0780
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Also from this source

Arm and Synopsys Strengthen Partnership to Accelerate Custom Silicon on Advanced Nodes

Arm and Synopsys Strengthen Partnership to Accelerate Custom Silicon on Advanced Nodes

Synopsys today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Arm to provide optimized IP and EDA solutions for the newest Arm® technology,...
New Synopsys Research Reveals Vast Majority of Organizations Report DevOps Delays Due to Critical Security Issues

New Synopsys Research Reveals Vast Majority of Organizations Report DevOps Delays Due to Critical Security Issues

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the publication of its "Global State of DevSecOps 2023" report examining the strategies, tools, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Semiconductors

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.