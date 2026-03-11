Synopsys Launches Ansys 2026 R1 to Re-Engineer Engineering with Joint Solutions and AI-Powered Products
Mar 11, 2026, 12:00 ET
Release combines AI, multiphysics simulation, and real-world digital twin technology to transform how teams explore designs, validate earlier, and engineer smarter, more resilient systems
Key Highlights
SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today launched Ansys 2026 R1, delivering the first wave of integrated Synopsys-Ansys capabilities built on nearly a century of combined engineering expertise. The release also expands the Ansys simulation AI portfolio with a new, AI-enhanced training offering designed to make learning more effective and efficient, along with advanced AI features that help engineering teams gain earlier system‑level insight, reduce reliance on physical testing, and optimize performance across increasingly complex, software‑defined products.
"The transition to intelligent, interconnected systems is driving the need for faster, physics-first, system-level design," said Ravi Subramanian, Chief Product Management Officer at Synopsys. "By bringing Synopsys and Ansys technologies together, we're moving beyond point-to-point connections to create a unified fabric that links materials, physics, electronics, and software into a seamlessly orchestrated design environment. Synopsys enables organizations to move from concept to reality with extreme speed, empowering engineering teams and customers to innovate with confidence."
Joint Solutions Accelerating the Future of Systems-Aware Engineering
Ansys 2026 R1 marks the beginning of a new era for engineering shaped by rising system complexity, AI‑driven product demands, and the industry's shift to early validation. To meet these pressures, Synopsys introduces targeted, system‑aware integrations between select Synopsys and Ansys technologies, delivering high‑impact workflows that accelerate early exploration, improve cross‑domain collaboration, and provide deeper insight across key industries.
New Synopsys-Ansys joint solutions delivered in the Ansys 2026 R1 release include:
"Modern automotive microcontrollers and processors integrate increasing levels of functionality, safety mechanisms, and configurability," said Tina Lamers, VP Global Safety at NXP Semiconductors. "Their contribution to system safety can only be fully understood when device-level safety analysis is seamlessly integrated into ECU and vehicle-level safety concepts. This makes functional safety a shared responsibility across silicon vendors, tier 1 suppliers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)."
Drive Earlier, Smarter Design Iteration with AI-Powered Digital Engineering
Ansys 2026 R1 introduces generative AI and the portfolio's first agentic capabilities, bolstering an AI‑enhanced portfolio that accelerates validation, speeds design exploration, and automates complex workflows — empowering engineering teams with smarter, faster insight at every stage of development.
Ansys GeomAI platform for geometry introduces a generative AI‑driven approach to conceptual design exploration, enabling engineering teams to rapidly generate, evaluate, and refine geometry concepts with greater creativity and efficiency. By learning directly from reference designs, GeomAI helps engineers accelerate early‑stage innovation while preserving engineering intent to ensure AI-generated concepts remain predictable, reliable, and ready for downstream validation.
In addition, Mesh Agent, a new feature in Ansys Mechanical™ software available for exploratory use, helps engineers debug and resolve meshing failures during model pre-processing. The agentic feature guides engineers with proven, validated remediation steps to increase confidence in automated pre-processing.
Now advancing through early customer evaluations, the Discovery Validation Agent in Ansys Discovery™ software applies agentic AI grounded in decades of engineering expertise to proactively identify setup issues using contextual intelligence and industry best practices, empowering engineers to confidently move faster, avoid costly mistakes, and achieve higher‑performing designs from the start.
More AI updates in Ansys 2026 R1 include:
"Ansys simulation metamodeling is transforming the way we approach power‑grid design," said Venu Kondapalli, Vice President, Silicon Design Engineering at Altera. "Altera is always pathfinding on latest AI models. By combining machine‑learning insights on optiSLang with fast, guided optimization, we can quickly pinpoint the right balance of metal resources while maintaining power‑grid integrity and reliability. This lets us converge place‑and‑route faster, reduce costly design iterations, and move to closure with far greater confidence."
Connect Systems and Optimize Performance with Real World Digital Twins
R1's expanded digital twin innovations give organizations deeper real‑world insight before physical prototyping. Ansys TwinAI™ software introduces new fusion modeling methods that better align simulation data with sensor and test information, along with a temporal fusion transformer that strengthens large‑scale time‑series modeling and training efficiency. A new TwinAI reduced‑order model (ROM) wizard guides teams through the creation and deployment of high‑fidelity ROMs, accelerating the delivery of real‑time digital twins. In addition, enhancements to Ansys AVxcelerate Sensors™ software, including a new GPU‑accelerated multispectral light‑propagation engine and expanded NVIDIA Omniverse integration, create a unified, 3D digital twin pipeline, more physically accurate camera behavior, surface reflections, and edge‑case realism across scenarios.
"Ansys reduced‑order modeling techniques — including linear time‑invariant (LTI) and linear parameter‑varying (LPV) methods — are essential to building our digital twin," said Dr. Bogdan C. Ionescu, Senior Principal Key Expert in the Power Electronics Group at Innomotics. "This digital twin runs extremely fast and gives us critical insight into quantities we cannot measure directly, such as the internal temperatures of insulated gate bipolar transistors inside power cells. By delivering these results in real time, the digital twin can provide the drive controller with the information needed to operate safely and efficiently."
Additional digital twin, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), and digital engineering updates include:
