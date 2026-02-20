Synopsys Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Synopsys, Inc. - SNPS

News provided by

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Feb 20, 2026, 22:00 ET

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Synopsys, Inc. ("Synopsys" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: SNPS).

In February 2025, Cangrade, Inc., a hiring assessment platform provider, filed a lawsuit against Synopsys, Inc. in federal court in the Northern District of California, alleging misappropriation of trade secrets under the federal Defend Trade Secret Act and California Uniform Trade Secrets Act, breach of contract, professional negligence, and other charges relating to a software audit of Cangrade's proprietary and confidential software code to be performed by the Company as part of a potential merger. Recently, the court presiding over the case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Synopsys' officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Synopsys shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-snps/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC FILED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF SMARTSHEET INC. IN THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON

KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC FILED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF SMARTSHEET INC. IN THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of...
Inspire Medical Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. - INSP

Inspire Medical Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. - INSP

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has ...
More Releases From This Source