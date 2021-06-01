Synopsys Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Fifth Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), today announced it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" for the fifth consecutive year.1 In the report, Gartner evaluated 14 application security testing vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Synopsys was positioned highest for ability to execute and the furthest to the right for completeness of vision for the third year in a row.

According to the authors of the report, "Gartner has observed the major driver in the evolution of the AST market is the need to support enterprise DevOps initiatives. Customers require offerings that provide high assurance, high-value findings, while not unnecessarily slowing down development efforts. Clients expect offerings to fit earlier into the development process, with testing often driven by developers rather than security specialists. As a result, this market evaluation focuses more heavily on the buyer's needs when it comes to supporting rapid and accurate testing capable of being integrated in an increasingly automated fashion throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)."

"The complexity and pace of modern software development demands a shift in application security, from tooling and automation to a shared responsibility model between developers, DevOps, and security teams," said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "We have addressed these changes head-on, most recently with the introduction of our Intelligent Orchestration solution, and by making our solutions faster, more developer-friendly, and easier to integrate into the DevOps toolchain. We believe Gartner's continued recognition of Synopsys as a Leader in application security testing validates our strategy and ability to address the evolving needs of the market."

Over the past year, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group has announced several new offerings and initiatives:

Synopsys introduced its Intelligent Orchestration solution, a dedicated application security automation pipeline, optimized for speed and efficiency, that ensures the right security tests are performed at the right time. Intelligent Orchestration, which runs in parallel to build and release pipelines, utilizes innovative technology to automatically determine and initiate the most appropriate security tests using Synopsys and third-party tools, based on pre-defined risk policies and changes made to an application.

Synopsys announced the expansion of the Software Integrity Group's channel partner program under the leadership of Tom Herrmann , the newly appointed vice president of channels and alliances. The program is chartered with expanding customer access to the company's industry-leading application security products and services by expanding its global channel partner network and streamlining its existing partner program to better serve the channel.

Synopsys unveiled its Technology Alliance Partner Program and added new integrations with CloudBees and GitHub Actions to facilitate automated security testing workflows.

1. Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" by Dale Gardner, Mark Horvath, and Dionisio Zumerle, May 27, 2021.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

