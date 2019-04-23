Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Third Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), today announced it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" for the third consecutive year.1 In the report, Gartner evaluated 11 application security testing vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Synopsys was positioned highest for ability to execute and the furthest to the right for completeness of vision.

According to the authors of the report, "Gartner has observed that the major driver in the evolution of the AST market is the need to support enterprise DevOps initiatives. In a DevOps environment, customers require offerings that provide a higher degree of automation, correlation of findings and integration with DevOps pipeline tools. In general, clients desire solutions that focus on high-assurance, high-value findings with fast turnaround times. Buyers expect offerings to fit earlier in the development process with testing often driven by developers rather than security specialists, and tightly integrated as part of the build and release process."

"AST solutions must be fast, automated, and integrated into the development pipeline in order to effectively manage application security risk in modern DevOps environments," said Andreas Kuehlmann, co-general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "At the same time, they need to produce high-fidelity results that facilitate prioritized and efficient remediation efforts to avoid unwanted friction with developers. We believe Gartner's continued recognition of Synopsys as a Leader in application security testing validates our strategy and ability to address these customer needs."

Download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

Over the past year, Synopsys has introduced several new offerings and enhancements to its software security portfolio:

Synopsys introduced the Polaris Software Integrity Platform™, a new cloud-based platform brings the power of Synopsys Software Integrity products and services together into an integrated solution that enables security and development teams to build secure, high-quality software faster.

Synopsys introduced the Code Sight™ IDE plugin, a key component of the Polaris Software Integrity Platform, that extends the power of Synopsys' solutions to the developers' native work environment, enabling them to easily find and fix security vulnerabilities in their code as they write.

Synopsys released the redesigned Seeker® interactive application security testing (IAST) solution to further enable DevSecOps and continuous delivery of secure web applications.

Synopsys released two major updates to the Coverity® static application security testing (SAST) solution to boost scalability and expand coverage for new programming languages and frameworks.

Synopsys integrated the Black Duck software composition analysis (SCA) solution into the portfolio; Black Duck SCA is the only solution capable of identifying open source across source code, binaries, code snippets, software packages, and containers.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

1. Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" by Ayal Tirosh, Mark Horvath, and Dionisio Zumerle, April 18, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contacts:

Mark Van Elderen

Synopsys, Inc.

650-793-7450

mark.vanelderen@synopsys.com

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.synopsys.com

