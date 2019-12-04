Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019

Q4 2019 Financial Highlights

- Revenue: $851.1 million

- GAAP earnings per share: $1.04

- Non-GAAP earnings per share: $1.15

FY 2019 Financial Highlights

- Revenue: $3.361 billion

- GAAP earnings per share: $3.45

- Non-GAAP earnings per share: $4.56

- Cash flow from operations: $800.5 million

- Cash and cash equivalents: $728.6 million

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $851.1 million, compared to $795.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenue for fiscal year 2019 was $3.361 billion, an increase of 7.7 percent from $3.121 billion in fiscal year 2018.  

"Fiscal 2019 was another outstanding year for Synopsys. Even as we navigated several external challenges, we significantly exceeded our beginning-of-year plan, and delivered strong growth in revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, earnings-per-share, and cash flow, and across both operating segments. We also returned $329 million to shareholders via stock repurchases," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Against a challenging global market backdrop, design activity remains strong. Our unrelenting innovation push has resulted in stronger-than-ever platforms, which are driving notable benchmark wins and increased competitive displacements. As we move into 2020, well on our way to our next milestone of $4 billion in revenue and beyond, we are targeting solid revenue growth, continued non-GAAP operating margin expansion, mid-teens non-GAAP earnings per share growth, and strong cash flow."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $160.7 million, or $1.04 per share, compared to $254.3 million, or $1.66 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2019 was $532.4 million, or $3.45 per share, compared to $432.5 million, or $2.82 per share, for fiscal year 2018.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $177.1 million, or $1.15 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $119.6 million, or $0.78 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2019 was $702.5 million, or $4.56 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $599.7 million, or $3.91 per share, for fiscal year 2018.

For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below. 

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provides its consolidated financial targets for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2020. These financial targets do not assume any revenue from companies currently on the U.S. government's "Entity List." These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below. 

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Targets

(in millions except per share amounts)







Q1 2020

FY 2020

Low

High

Low

High

Revenue

$  805

$  835

$ 3,600

$ 3,650

GAAP Expenses

$  715

$  744

$ 2,934

$ 2,983

Non-GAAP Expenses

$  635

$  655

$ 2,630

$ 2,660

Other Income (Expense)

$    (5)

$    (3)

$    (16)

$    (12)

Normalized Annual Tax Rate (1)

16%

16%

16%

16%

Outstanding Shares (fully diluted)

153

156

153

156

GAAP EPS

$ 0.43

$ 0.54

$   3.72

$   3.90

Non-GAAP EPS

$ 0.89

$ 0.94

$   5.18

$   5.25

Operating Cash Flow


$    800

$    825

(1) Applied in non-GAAP net income calculations

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-866-207-1041 (+1-402-970-0847 for international callers), access code 1966519, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on December 11, 2019. A webcast replay will also be available on the website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 in February 2020.  Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call.  In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the first quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings call in February 2020, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for fiscal year 2019 in its annual report on Form 10-K to be filed by January 1, 2020.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.     

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information that includes: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, (vi) the various income tax impacts prompted by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 enacted on December 22, 2017 ("U.S. Tax Reform"), including the income tax related to transition tax and the tax rate change, and (vii) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.

Synopsys utilizes a normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate in the calculation of its non-GAAP measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items such as tax audit settlements, which can vary in size and frequency and not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more clearly align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix.  In projecting this rate, we evaluate our historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, the amortization of purchased intangibles and other non-GAAP adjustments described above. We also consider other factors including our current tax structure, our existing tax positions, and expected recurring tax incentives, such as the U.S. federal research and development tax credit. On an annual basis we re-evaluate this rate for significant events that may materially affect our projections.  Based upon our review, our projected normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate remains 16% through fiscal year 2021. We will re-evaluate this rate on an annual basis, but further regulatory guidance regarding specific parts of U.S. Tax Reform could materially change our projections. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we excluded from the normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate unusual and infrequent events, such as tax audit settlements and certain impacts of U.S. Tax Reform as described above.

Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 4, 2019 for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations.

Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results (1)

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP net income

$  160,714

$  254,328

$  532,367

$  432,518

Adjustments:






Amortization of intangible assets

23,776

35,126

100,914

125,664

Stock compensation

40,174

37,492

155,001

140,032

Acquisition-related costs

1,782

1,557

5,730

21,179

Restructuring charges

13,440

11,028

47,186

12,945

Legal matters

-

-

(18,000)

26,000

Income tax related to transition tax

-

(10,327)

-

63,107

Income tax related to tax rate change

-

5,439

-

51,075

Income tax related to tax restructuring

-

(171,979)

-

(171,979)

Tax settlement

-

-

17,418

-

Tax adjustments

(62,818)

(43,082)

(138,093)

(100,796)

Non-GAAP net income 

$  177,068

$  119,582

$  702,523

$  599,745

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP diluted net income per share

$        1.04

$        1.66

$        3.45

$        2.82

Adjustments:






Amortization of intangible assets

0.15

0.23

0.65

0.82

Stock compensation

0.26

0.24

1.01

0.91

Acquisition-related costs

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.14

Restructuring charges

0.09

0.07

0.31

0.08

Legal matters

-

-

(0.12)

0.17

Income tax related to transition tax

-

(0.07)

-

0.41

Income tax related to tax rate change

-

0.04

-

0.33

Income tax related to tax restructuring

-

(1.12)

-

(1.12)

Tax settlement

-

-

0.11

-

Tax adjustments

(0.40)

(0.28)

(0.89)

(0.65)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$        1.15

$        0.78

$        4.56

$        3.91








Shares used in computing diluted net income per share amounts:

154,532

153,038

154,190

153,393


(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week.

Reconciliation of 2020 Targets

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Targets (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)










 Range for Three Months 


Ending January 31, 2020


Low

High

Target GAAP expenses

$          715,000

$          744,000

Adjustments:



      Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(22,000)

(25,000)

      Estimated impact of stock compensation

(49,000)

(52,000)

      Estimated impact of restructuring charges

(9,000)

(12,000)

Target non-GAAP expenses

$          635,000

$          655,000















Range for Three Months


Ending January 31, 2020


Low

High

Target GAAP earnings per share

$                0.43

$                0.54

Adjustments:



      Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.16

0.14

      Estimated impact of stock compensation

0.34

0.32

      Estimated impact of restructuring charges

0.08

0.06

      Estimated impact of tax adjustments

(0.12)

(0.12)

Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$                0.89

$                0.94





Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

154,500

154,500










GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2020 Targets(1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)










Range for Fiscal Year


October 31, 2020


Low

High

Target GAAP expenses

$       2,934,000

$       2,983,000

Adjustments:



      Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(83,000)

(88,000)

      Estimated impact of stock compensation

(212,000)

(217,000)

      Estimated impact of restructuring charges

(9,000)

(18,000)

Target non-GAAP expenses

$       2,630,000

$       2,660,000















Range for Fiscal Year


October 31, 2020


Low

High

Target GAAP earnings per share

$                3.72

$                3.90

Adjustments:



     Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.57

0.54

     Estimated impact of stock compensation

1.40

1.37

     Estimated impact of restructuring charges

0.12

0.06

     Impact of tax adjustments

(0.63)

(0.62)

Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$                5.18

$                5.25





Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

154,500

154,500

(1) Synopsys' first fiscal quarter and fiscal year will end on February 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, financial targets for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2020, as well as statements related to our long-term revenue, non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP operating margin objectives, and the expected impact of the U.S. government action on our results.  These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution stockholders and prospective investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: additional administrative, legislative or regulatory action by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional tariffs or export restrictions, which could further interfere with our ability to provide products and services in certain countries; the response by current or potential customers and their willingness to purchase products and services from us in the future; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; uncertainty in the global economy; fluctuation of our operating results; increased variability in our revenue due to the adoption of ASC 606, including the resulting increase in recognizing upfront revenue as a percentage of total revenue; our highly competitive industries and our ability to meet our customers' demand for innovative technology at lower costs; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations; cybersecurity threats or other security breaches; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; our ability to realize the potential financial or strategic benefits of acquisitions we complete; our ability to carry out our new product and technology initiatives; investment of more resources in research and development than anticipated; increased risks resulting from an increase in sales of our hardware products, including increased variability in upfront revenue; changes in accounting principles or standards; changes in our effective tax rate; liquidity requirements in our U.S. operations; claims that our products infringe on third-party intellectual property rights; litigation; product errors or defects; the ability to obtain licenses to third-party software and intellectual property on reasonable terms or at all; the ability to timely recruit and retain senior management and key employees; the inherent limitations on the effectiveness of our controls and compliance programs; the impairment of our investment portfolio by the deterioration of capital markets; the accuracy of certain assumptions, judgments and estimates that affect amounts reported in our financial statements; and the impact of catastrophic events. More information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 and its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The information provided herein is as of December 4, 2019.  Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations(1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended 

Twelve Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:






  Time-based products

$ 548,375

$ 605,561

$ 2,197,965

$ 2,303,317

  Upfront products

168,325

66,555

619,791

357,698

  Maintenance and service

134,381

122,966

542,938

460,043

      Total revenue

851,081

795,082

3,360,694

3,121,058

Cost of revenue:






  Products

112,964

113,400

459,127

448,430

  Maintenance and service

56,083

52,760

234,196

203,434

  Amortization of intangible assets

13,696

24,422

59,623

84,034

     Total cost of revenue

182,743

190,582

752,946

735,898

Gross margin

668,338

604,500

2,607,748

2,385,160

Operating expenses:






  Research and development

290,503

290,875

1,136,932

1,084,822

  Sales and marketing

161,170

167,325

632,890

622,978

  General and administrative

63,424

63,043

229,218

262,560

  Amortization of intangible assets 

10,080

10,704

41,291

41,630

  Restructuring charges

13,440

11,028

47,186

12,945

     Total operating expenses

538,617

542,975

2,087,517

2,024,935

Operating income

129,721

61,525

520,231

360,225

Other income (expense), net

1,902

(9,277)

25,275

3,318

Income before income taxes

131,623

52,248

545,506

363,543

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(29,091)

(202,080)

13,139

(68,975)

Net income

$ 160,714

$ 254,328

$    532,367

$    432,518








Net income per share:






  Basic

$       1.07

$       1.71

$          3.55

$          2.90

  Diluted

$       1.04

$       1.66

$          3.45

$          2.82








Shares used in computing per share amounts:






  Basic

150,367

149,148

149,872

149,036

  Diluted

154,532

153,038

154,190

153,393

(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations
Under ASC 606 & ASC 605 (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended 

October 31, 2019

As reported under
ASC 606

Adjustments

Balances under
ASC 605

Revenue:




  Time-based products

$               548,375

$       48,682

$          597,057

  Upfront products

168,325

(84,288)

84,037

  Maintenance and service

134,381

(16,330)

118,051

      Total revenue

851,081

(51,936)

799,145

Cost of revenue:




  Products

112,964


112,964

  Maintenance and service

56,083


56,083

  Amortization of intangible assets

13,696


13,696

     Total cost of revenue

182,743

-

182,743

Gross margin

668,338

(51,936)

616,402

Operating expenses:




  Research and development

290,503


290,503

  Sales and marketing

161,170

(6,274)

154,896

  General and administrative

63,424


63,424

  Amortization of intangible assets 

10,080


10,080

  Restructuring charges

13,440


13,440

     Total operating expenses

538,617

(6,274)

532,343

Operating income

129,721

(45,662)

84,059

Other income (expense), net

1,902

-

1,902

Income before income taxes

131,623

(45,662)

85,961

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(29,091)

(6,301)

(35,392)

Net income (loss)

$               160,714

$      (39,361)

$          121,353






Net income (loss) per share:




  Basic

$                     1.07

$          (0.26)

$                0.81

  Diluted

$                     1.04

$          (0.25)

$                0.79






Shares used in computing per share amounts:




  Basic

150,367


150,367

  Diluted

154,532


154,532

(1)  Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended on November 2, 2019. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations
Under ASC 606 & ASC 605 (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Twelve Months Ended 

October 31, 2019

As reported under
ASC 606

Adjustments

Balances under
ASC 605

Revenue:




  Time-based products

$            2,197,965

$     206,904

$       2,404,869

  Upfront products

619,791

(235,398)

384,393

  Maintenance and service

542,938

(74,037)

468,901

      Total revenue

3,360,694

(102,531)

3,258,163

Cost of revenue:




  Products

459,127


459,127

  Maintenance and service

234,196


234,196

  Amortization of intangible assets

59,623


59,623

     Total cost of revenue

752,946

-

752,946

Gross margin

2,607,748

(102,531)

2,505,217

Operating expenses:




  Research and development

1,136,932


1,136,932

  Sales and marketing

632,890

4,121

637,011

  General and administrative

229,218


229,218

  Amortization of intangible assets 

41,291


41,291

  Restructuring charges

47,186


47,186

     Total operating expenses

2,087,517

4,121

2,091,638

Operating income

520,231

(106,652)

413,579

Other income (expense), net

25,275

-

25,275

Income before income taxes

545,506

(106,652)

438,854

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

13,139

(18,499)

(5,360)

Net income (loss)

$               532,367

$      (88,153)

$          444,214






Net income (loss) per share:




  Basic

$                     3.55

$          (0.59)

$                2.96

  Diluted

$                     3.45

$          (0.57)

$                2.88






Shares used in computing per share amounts:




  Basic

149,872


149,872

  Diluted

154,190


154,190

(1)  Synopsys' fiscal year 2019 ended on November 2, 2019. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)

(in thousands, except par value amounts)











October 31, 2019

October 31, 2018

ASSETS:





Current assets:





  Cash and cash equivalents


$             728,597

$             723,115

  Accounts receivable, net


553,895

554,217

  Inventories


141,518

122,407

  Income taxes receivable and prepaid taxes


24,855

76,525

  Prepaid and other current assets


290,052

67,533

          Total current assets


1,738,917

1,543,797

Property and equipment, net


429,532

309,310

Goodwill


3,171,179

3,143,249

Intangible assets, net


279,374

360,404

Long-term prepaid taxes


15,503

138,312

Deferred income taxes


390,129

404,166

Other long-term assets


380,526

246,736

           Total assets


$          6,405,160

$          6,145,974







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$             506,459

$             578,326

  Accrued income taxes


15,904

27,458

  Deferred revenue


1,212,476

1,152,862

  Short-term debt


17,614

343,769

           Total current liabilities


1,752,453

2,102,415

Long-term accrued income taxes


29,911

50,590

Long-term deferred revenue


90,102

116,859

Long-term debt


120,093

125,535

Other long-term liabilities


323,725

265,560

           Total liabilities


2,316,284

2,660,959

Stockholders' equity:





  Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding


-

-

  Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 150,331 and





      149,265 shares outstanding, respectively


1,503

1,493

  Capital in excess of par value


1,635,455

1,644,830

  Retained earnings


3,164,144

2,543,688

  Treasury stock, at cost: 6,930 and 7,996 shares, respectively


(625,642)

(597,682)

  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 


(92,447)

(113,177)

           Total Synopsys stockholders' equity


4,083,013

3,479,152

Non-controlling interest


5,863

5,863

           Total stockholders' equity


4,088,876

3,485,015

           Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$          6,405,160

$          6,145,974

(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1)

(in thousands)





Year Ended October 31,

2019

2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


Net income

$ 532,367

$  432,518

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by


operating activities:


Amortization and depreciation

201,676

209,207

Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts

62,750

-

Stock compensation

155,001

140,032

Allowance for doubtful accounts

11,669

3,368

(Gain) loss on sale of property and investments

(4,052)

(93)

Deferred income taxes

(82,620)

(210,310)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of


acquired assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(8,575)

(95,785)

Inventories

(19,243)

(66,509)

Prepaid and other current assets

(49,779)

(12,652)

Other long-term assets

(124,895)

(25,908)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(19,280)

49,043

Income taxes

19,777

(103,841)

Deferred revenue

125,717

105,329

Net cash provided by operating activities

800,513

424,399




CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:


Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments

-

12,449

Proceeds from sales of long-term investments

6,361

494

Purchases of long-term investments

(3,245)

(3,561)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

-

1,662

Purchases of property and equipment

(198,129)

(98,976)

Cash paid for acquisitions and intangible assets, net of cash acquired

(36,605)

(652,643)

Capitalization of software development costs

(4,259)

(2,950)

Net cash used in investing activities

(235,877)

(743,525)




CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


Proceeds from credit facilities

192,897

620,635

Repayment of debt

(524,063)

(295,313)

Issuances of common stock

156,364

123,829

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(57,143)

(45,772)

Purchases of treasury stock

(329,185)

(400,000)

Other

(762)

1,759

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(561,892)

5,138

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,782

(11,086)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,526

(325,074)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

725,001

1,050,075

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$ 730,527

$  725,001


(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Business Segment Reporting (1)

(in millions)







FY18

Q4'19

FY19

ASC 605

ASC 606

ASC 606

Revenue by segment (3)




- Semiconductor & System Design

$                           2,840.6

$                             765.8

$                           3,026.1

% of Total

91.0%

90.0%

90.0%

- Software Integrity

$                              280.5

$                               85.3

$                              334.6

% of Total

9.0%

10.0%

10.0%

Total segment revenue

$                           3,121.1

$                             851.1

$                           3,360.7






Adjusted operating income by segment (3)




- Semiconductor & System Design

$                              701.3

$                             202.1

$                              806.6

- Software Integrity

$                               (10.6)

$                                 9.4

$                                32.2

Total adjusted segment operating income

$                              690.7

$                             211.5

$                              838.8






Adjusted operating margin by segment (3)




- Semiconductor & System Design

24.7%

26.4%

26.7%

- Software Integrity

(3.8%)

11.0%

9.6%

Total adjusted segment operating margin

22.1%

24.8%

25.0%






Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)

(in millions)







Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2018 (3)

October 31, 2019 (3)

 October 31, 2019 (3)

ASC 605

ASC 606

ASC 606

GAAP total operating income – as reported

$                              360.2

$                             129.7

$                              520.2

Other expenses managed at consolidated level




-Amortization of intangible assets

125.7

23.8

100.9

-Stock compensation

140.0

40.2

155.0

-Fair value changes in executive deferred compensation plan

4.6

2.6

27.8

-Acquisition-related costs

21.2

1.8

5.7

-Restructuring

12.9

13.4

47.2

-Legal matters

26.0

-

(18.0)

Total adjusted segment operating income

$                              690.7

211.5

$                          838.8

(1)     Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our business. Quarterly variability, which increases as a result of ASC 606, should be expected.

(2)     These segment results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. They are presented to reflect the information that is considered by Synopsys' chief operating decision maker (CODM) to evaluate the operating performance of its segments. The CODM does not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our reportable segments, and as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table above. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

(3)     Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended on November 2, 2019, and its fiscal year 2018 ended on November 3, 2018. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Lisa L. Ewbank
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-1901
Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com 

EDITORIAL CONTACT:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
simone@synopsys.com

