Synopsys Receives Customers' Choice Award for Paper Presented at TSMC 2020 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it received the Customers' Choice Award for a technical paper presented at the TSMC 2020 North America Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum. The paper, titled "5nm Node Enablement and Maximizing QoR Using Fusion Compiler™," was developed and presented by Henry Sheng, group director of Engineering at Synopsys. The paper won the award based on the popular vote by conference attendees and can be downloaded on TSMC.com.

"Our customers appreciate Synopsys sharing their technical knowledge and expertise in enabling the next-generation designs in fast-growing markets such as 5G, mobile and automotive," said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "I'm pleased to congratulate Synopsys as the winner of the Customers' Choice Award and look forward to continuing our joint efforts to help our customers unleash silicon innovations with design solutions on TSMC's most advanced processes."

As the paper highlights, design optimization is impacted by the emerging physical complexity and needs to evolve for advanced nodes. With the goal of ensuring the fastest and most predictable time to results for TSMC advanced-node implementation, additional topics in the paper included new legalization and routing requirements, variant-awareness techniques, and how design teams can best leverage the Synopsys Fusion Compiler to achieve optimal levels of power, performance and area.

"Synopsys has partnered with TSMC for decades to accelerate silicon innovation and help customers achieve their complex design goals," said Sanjay Bali, vice president of Product Marketing, Digital Design Group at Synopsys. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award, as it recognizes Synopsys' commitment to the TSMC ecosystem and underscores our contribution to accelerate the development of best-in-class solutions. Innovative solutions, such as Fusion Compiler, enables our mutual customers to take advantage of TSMC's latest process technologies."

