SynSaber Announces Miad Moussawi as Vice President of Marketing

ICS/OT Cybersecurity Firm Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Accomplished Marketing Professional

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SynSaber, an early-stage ICS/OT cybersecurity and asset monitoring company, is proud to announce the addition of Miad Moussawi to their executive team as Vice President of Marketing. With an impressive skill set and over 15 years of experience in marketing and operations, Moussawi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

Known for her unparalleled motivation, unconventional thinking, and aptitude for defining and translating challenging business goals into groundbreaking solutions, Moussawi's resume includes roles such as CEO & Co-founder of Be the Buzz, Co-founder of Fractional Cyber Marketing, and VP of Marketing and Brand at CISOSHARE. Moussawi has professional fluency in English, Farsi, and German, and earned her BA in Marketing from Cal State Fullerton College of Business and Economics.

"We are delighted to welcome Miad Moussawi as our Vice President of Marketing," said SynSaber CEO & Co-founder, Jori VanAntwerp. "Her impressive track record speaks volumes about her abilities, and we're confident that she will be instrumental in helping us reach our goals."

During Moussawi's time as head of marketing at CISOSHARE, the organization was named the #1 fastest-growing CA-based security company on the 2019 Inc. 500 list. That same year, Moussawi helped CISOSHARE launch a program in partnership with the United Way of Orange County to provide training to individuals looking to enter the cybersecurity workforce. Her passion and ability to drive multi-million dollar growth strategies make Moussawi a valuable asset to the SynSaber team.

"I'm thrilled to join an organization that has such an innovative approach to solving the asset invisibility problem," stated Miad Moussawi, Vice President of Marketing at SynSaber. "SynSaber's mission to bring unmatched visibility to critical infrastructure organizations is a powerful one, and I'm excited to have an opportunity to work with this talented group of professionals."

About SynSaber:

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com.

