SynSaber Hires Dan Ricci as Engagement and R&D Director

Ricci to aid in the development of SynSaber's technology and expand community engagement

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SynSaber, an industrial asset and network monitoring company dedicated to protecting OT systems and defending critical infrastructure, has announced the appointment of Dan Ricci as Engagement and R&D Director. Following the recent success of SynSaber's partnership with the ICS Advisory Project in developing an industry-leading report, Ricci was brought on to help the company continue to address the growing need for securing critical infrastructure and the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) that constitute them.

Formerly a Sr. Information Security Officer and Sr. Systems Security Engineer at Frequentis Defense Inc., Ricci brings more than 27 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry to the SynSaber leadership team. In early 2022, Ricci founded the ICS Advisory Project, an open-source platform providing DHS, CISA, and ICS-CERT Advisory data for OT/ICS asset owners. He founded the initiative to help small and medium-sized ICS and OT asset owners, CISOs, cybersecurity analysts, and researchers quickly identify threats and vulnerabilities by product, vendor, and critical infrastructure sector, helping them to better secure their systems.

"We're thrilled to welcome someone as skilled and practiced as Dan to our team," says Jori VanAntwerp, SynSaber Co-Founder and CEO. "Working with him has been a pleasure, and we know he will make an immediate impact on the company. The addition of Dan as our Engagement and R&D Director comes at a critical time as we spearhead research and partnerships that will improve not only the SynSaber product, but the OT industry overall."

SynSaber provides organizations with an effective, software-based, low-hassle asset and network monitoring solution that empowers operators to defend their industrial environments with ease.

"Since the founding of the ICS Advisory project, one of my main missions has been to provide a free, accessible resource for others within the industry to secure critical infrastructure and better protect their systems and the public. I'm truly looking forward to building upon SynSaber's solid foundation in defending critical infrastructure and helping push the company to reach new heights," added Ricci.

It is important to note that the ICS Advisory Project will remain an open-source platform and will continue as a separate entity outside of SynSaber's product offering.

About SynSaber 
SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect, and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com 

SOURCE SynSaber

