SynSaber Chosen as 2023 SC Media Awards Finalist for Best Industrial Security Solution

Company's Saber Software Ranks in Best Industrial Security Solution Category

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SynSaber , an early-stage ICS/OT cybersecurity monitoring company, has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Industrial Security Solution category for the 2023 SC Awards.

The SC Awards are one of cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive honors. Finalists are chosen for their outstanding solutions, organizations, and teams advancing the practice of information security. This year's awards have been expanded, and new award categories have been debuted to reflect the dynamic shifts in the industry.

SynSaber is a purpose-built solution for OT environments that brings visibility to areas that were previously too difficult to monitor or scale with existing solutions. The company recently released a free community tool, the OT PCAP Analyzer , in February and continues to expand the capabilities of its full product offering.

"We're thrilled to be named as a finalist in the Best Industrial Security Solution category," said Jori VanAntwerp, SynSaber CEO and Co-Founder. "The team is proud to have their work recognized among organizations of such caliber who are also working to protect industrial systems and the reliability of our critical infrastructure."

To experience SynSaber's technology firsthand, request a demo at https://synsaber.com/request-a-demo/ . SynSaber team members will also be providing in-person demos at upcoming conferences, including the NRECA 2023 Co-op Cyber Tech event in Kansas City, MO, May 16-18, and the American Public Power Association National Conference in Seattle, WA, June 16-21.

To see a complete list of all finalists, visit https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards-finalists . The SC Trust Award winners will be announced later this summer, on August 21st.

About SynSaber

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com .

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Click here to learn more.

SOURCE SynSaber