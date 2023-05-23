SynSaber Welcomes Industry Leader Martin Roesch to Board of Directors

Snort Creator, Sourcefire Founder, and Netography CEO Joins ICS/OT Cybersecurity Startup as New Board Member

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SynSaber , an early-stage ICS/OT cybersecurity and asset monitoring company, today announced industry stalwart Martin Roesch, a proven entrepreneur and business leader, joined its Board of Directors. His appointment underscores the company's commitment to industry-leading solutions, and Martin will be pivotal in helping to drive its vision and strategy.

Roesch's extensive experience as an executive, advisor, investor, board member, and mentor spans several decades, equipping SynSaber with a powerful catalyst to fuel its growth and bolster its dedication to industry-leading solutions. Known for his significant contributions to the cybersecurity landscape, Roesch is now the CEO of Netography, the Atomized Network security company, and a Board Member at ThreatQuotient.

"This is a significant milestone for SynSaber," said Jori VanAntwerp, CEO and Co-Founder of SynSaber. "Martin has been a trusted advisor and mentor for us, and his official position on the board now formalizes our shared vision for the future of the industrial ecosystem and protecting critical infrastructure. His profound operational knowledge and rich insights will significantly boost our strategic expansion efforts, empowering operators and securing ICS/OT systems."

Roesch is the author and creator of the Snort open-source intrusion detection system (IDS) project and was the founder and CTO of Sourcefire (acquired by Cisco), a network security firm that commercialized Snort and revolutionized intrusion prevention systems (IPS), next-generation firewalls (NGFW), and cloud-based advanced anti-malware technologies.

After the acquisition, Roesch spent several years at Cisco as the Security Business Group's Chief Architect, overseeing innovation and M&A strategies. After his tenure at Cisco, Roesch has made significant strides as an investor and advisor in the security and infrastructure sectors.

"SynSaber is poised to continue its growth and reinforce its position at the forefront of innovating new approaches to industrial cybersecurity and asset monitoring, creating tremendous value for its customers," said Roesch. "The growth opportunities are exciting, and I'm eager to bring my expertise and guidance to this dynamic team and join them on this journey."

About SynSaber

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com.

