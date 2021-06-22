Syntax Acquires Illumiti to Expand Global SAP Functional Practice in North America

"No matter how much we've grown, Syntax has always been a boutique partner at scale with deep entrepreneurial roots," said Christian Primeau , Global CEO of Syntax. "Our top priority when looking for a company to help us expand our functional SAP capabilities was finding one that was equally as entrepreneurial and customer-centric. Illumiti was the obvious choice, and we are excited to collaborate with them and further their growth in the industry."

Through this acquisition, and the addition of more than 250 SAP professionals, Syntax enters a unique market-leading position in North America and beyond, combining the companies' strengths across all layers of the enterprise application technology stack – from cloud infrastructure and managed services to ERP implementation, application support, enhancement, and related business consulting services.



Illumiti's customers will benefit from Syntax's full-service offerings, including mature infrastructure and application managed services (ITIM and AMS) capabilities, leadership in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital manufacturing spaces. Similarly, Syntax customers will have access to Illumiti's unrivaled offerings, including its leading SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Business ByDesign capabilities.

"We are very excited to be joining forces with Syntax and the resulting expansion of our solution offerings, which we are confident will benefit our customers," said Nir Orbach , CEO of Illumiti. "Our organizations are a perfect match in terms of people, resources and expertise. Together, we will be one of the preeminent SAP services providers globally – able to provide our clients with all of the services and products they need to achieve their objectives and realize their vision."

For decades, Syntax has been regarded as the multi-cloud and multi-ERP provider of choice for organizations across the world, given its deep commitment to its customers. In Asia and Europe, in particular, Syntax is known for its sophisticated functional and technical SAP practice, while in North America, the company has focused primarily on growing its premium technical SAP practice. Illumiti will operate as an autonomous Syntax company and offer all Syntax solutions to its customers.

"We are proud to continue acquiring entrepreneurial companies that expand Syntax's comprehensive technology solutions, while enhancing its commitment to its customers," said Ted Mocarski , Senior Partner, Novacap. "As businesses of all sizes continue adapting to change, it's mission-critical to retain an IT partner that can help keep up with the pace of demand. Syntax is a trusted partner that will deliver real business value."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. CG Petsky Prunier advised Syntax and Novacap on the Transaction.

To learn more about Illumiti and Syntax's technical and functional SAP capabilities, please visit https://www.syntax.com .

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (SAP, Oracle) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world-class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

About Illumiti

Illumiti is a leading systems integration and management consulting company with offices in Canada, the United States, and Switzerland, serving customers globally. Its experienced team enables customers to realize their vision by leveraging the world's leading on-premises and cloud-based business applications. Illumiti helps its clients achieve optimized operations in the key areas at the core of their business by implementing custom-fit SAP software solutions at a lower cost, and at a lower risk than other alternatives. Illumiti is a member of United VARS, an SAP Platinum Partner. Learn more about Illumiti at www.illumiti.com .

Contact: Jess Melton, [email protected]

SOURCE Syntax

Related Links

https://www.syntax.com

