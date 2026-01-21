Syntax Launches Construction Toolkit for SAP Solutions to Accelerate Cloud Transformation for Engineering, Construction, and Operations Firms

Purpose‑built tools help bring advanced industry capabilities to SAP Cloud ERP, empowering EC&O companies to modernize with speed, confidence, and measurable impact

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax , a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud, today announced the launch of Syntax Construction Toolkit for SAP Solutions, a purpose-built suite of tools designed to help extend project control capabilities within SAP Cloud ERP. The toolkit integrates industry-specific functionality, automation, and proven best practices, empowering Engineering, Construction, and Operations (EC&O) companies to modernize and drive measurable business outcomes.

"EC&O companies must keep pace with technology to modernize effectively and remain competitive," said John Hilborn, Global Leader, EC&O Center of Excellence at Syntax. "Our Construction Toolkit helps equip organizations with the tools and capabilities they need to run daily operations while also gaining the benefits of transitioning their critical business systems to the cloud. Combining SAP Cloud ERP with Syntax's deep industry expertise helps provide our customers with the visibility, agility, and control they need to deliver projects with speed, precision, and confidence."

Tailored Construction Solutions Accelerate Cloud Adoption

EC&O companies run mission-critical operations—from capturing time and production in the field to project change events, forecasting, and construction-specific billing—through workflows that are project-centric, highly variable, and deeply interdependent. To maximize the value of the cloud, these specialized operations require industry-specific functionality that addresses construction's unique complexity while enabling firms to modernize, reduce risk, and deliver projects on time and within budget.

The Syntax Construction Toolkit for SAP Solutions meets this need with industry-specific tools and processes that integrate with SAP Cloud ERP. By embedding workflows such as milestone billing, change order management, and crew-based time entry directly into SAP Cloud ERP, the Toolkit helps accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation without sacrificing the capabilities that define how firms operate. The result: construction organizations can be better positioned to modernize confidently, collaborate effectively, and deliver projects with precision from bid to closeout.

"Syntax has been a trusted SAP partner within the EC&O sphere for many years," said Johnny Clemmons, SAP's Global Vice President and Industry Head for Construction, Professional Services, Travel, and Transportation. "Their SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions for our Cloud ERP have helped guide EC&O clients through successful modernizations, combining innovation with deep industry expertise. The new Syntax Construction Toolkit builds on this foundation to deliver tailored solutions and help drive customer success."

A Toolkit Built for EC&O Success

The Syntax Construction Toolkit for SAP Solutions bundles four purpose-built solutions to fast-track cloud ERP adoption, sharpen project control, and strengthen operational performance across the enterprise.

Syntax Project Change Order Management streamlines the handling of project scope modifications through a defined controlled process for smoother execution and less revenue leakage.

Syntax Project Forecasting Lite provides enhanced visibility to current and future costs, which enables accurate work breakdown structure (WBS) level cost forecasting to reduce risks and prevent unforeseen cost impacts.

Syntax Mobile Field Data Capture provides a user‑friendly mobile app for quick, accurate reporting of crew-based labor and equipment time, even in challenging site conditions or while offline.

Syntax Progress Billing supports all construction billing methods, which facilitates systematic payments throughout the project lifecycle, ensuring steady cash flow and financial transparency.

