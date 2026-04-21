Syntax Partners with Rio2 to Accelerate Gold Mining with SAP Transformation

Syntax helps junior miner unify global operations with SAP Cloud ERP and connected SAP cloud solutions; Rio2 to share transformation journey at SAP Sapphire 2026

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax, a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud, today announced the successful completion of an SAP transformation for Rio2 Limited ("Rio2"), delivering a future-ready digital core that has enabled the junior mining company to transition efficiently from construction to full operations at its Fenix Gold Mine in Chile within a year.

Guided by Syntax, Rio2—a precious metals and copper producer headquartered in Canada with operations in Chile and Peru—modernized its business with SAP Cloud ERP and connected SAP cloud solutions, including SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Document Compliance, and Concur ExpenseIt. The transformation replaced fragmented, manual processes with a unified cloud platform connecting finance, procurement, and project accounting across the company, delivering real-time financial visibility, streamlined compliance, and operational agility.

"Syntax's mining sector and SAP expertise were instrumental to our success," said Kathryn Johnson, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary at Rio2. "They helped us turn an ambitious transformation into a fast, practical deployment—connecting teams across three countries and giving us the 24/7 visibility, control, and agility we need to grow."

Accelerating Gold Development

When the approval for construction and operation of Rio2's 100%-owned Fenix Gold Mine in Chile was secured, the company moved quickly to accelerate the implementation—aligning teams across Canada, Chile, and Peru working in a complex, multi-currency regulatory environment.

At the time, financial and project data were scattered across disconnected spreadsheets and manual workflows. To move forward in an organized manner, Rio2 needed a unified cloud platform to provide real-time insight, consistent governance across jurisdictions, and a scalable foundation for growth. It also needed an enterprise-wide software platform that could be implemented fast to allow the construction of the Fenix Gold Mine in Chile to be managed efficiently, on time, and on budget.

In partnership with Syntax, Rio2 adopted a clean-core, cloud-first strategy aligned with SAP best practices, implementing SAP Cloud ERP in just six months using standard templates and native localizations. Additionally, Rio2 integrated SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Document Compliance, and Concur ExpenseIt to digitize reporting and regulatory workflows. The result: real-time visibility into costs and cash flow; audit-ready, multi-currency, and multi‑GAAP compliance from day one; and a scalable platform for future growth and innovation.

"By adopting SAP Cloud ERP completely out-of-the-box, we built enterprise-grade financial control and transparency without adding complexity," added Johnson. "For a diversified producer, that discipline has been transformational—it proved we can operate with the governance and speed of much larger organizations."

Tangible business outcomes include:

40% faster financial close with real-time reporting across three countries

30% shorter procurement cycles through automated workflows

20% efficiency gain for finance teams driven by standardized processes and automation

25% improvement in on-time delivery of equipment

"We're committed to supporting Rio2 in building a digital foundation that matches its ambition," said Michelle Smith, Vice President of Global Mining Practice at Syntax. "With a modern cloud ERP backbone in place, Rio2 combines enterprise-grade discipline with the agility to move fast and is ready to unlock new efficiencies and innovation through AI in its next phase of growth."

Rio2 to Share Its Cloud Journey at SAP Sapphire 2026

Christopher Diaz, Senior Vice President of Finance at Rio2, will share the company's SAP cloud journey at SAP Sapphire 2026, May 11-13, in Orlando, Florida. On Wednesday, May 13, Chris will join an executive roundtable led by Santina Franchi, President, SAP Corporate Segment & GROW. The panel will explore why organizations are choosing SAP Cloud ERP and how it is becoming the foundation for their AI strategies. Chris will highlight Rio2's experience—from the decision to go cloud-first with SAP, to how its digital core is positioning the company to harness AI-driven innovation as it scales.

Syntax will be present at SAP Sapphire 2026. Visit Booth #423 or Syntax at SAP Sapphire 2026 to learn more about how Syntax is helping customers accelerate their SAP Cloud ERP transformations and unlock the full potential of AI across their operations.

About Rio2 Limited

Rio2 is a diversified precious metals and copper producer focused on building and operating mines with a management team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. The Company is currently producing gold at its Fenix Gold heap leach mine in Chile and copper/gold/silver at its recently acquired Condestable underground mine in Peru. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fenix Gold Limitada and Compañia Minera Condestable S.A., are companies that operate with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environmental and Economic) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment in the territories where we operate.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Syntax

Syntax is a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud. We help organizations modernize mission-critical applications through AI-enabled innovation, industry-tailored outcomes, and end-to-end solutions across strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services. Through our Boutique @ Scale approach, we tailor every engagement to our customers' priorities, blending boutique-level agility and care with the reach and resilience of a global enterprise. Supported by strategic partnerships with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other technology leaders, we empower customers to scale faster, work smarter, and build for what's next. Learn more at www.syntax.com.

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SOURCE Syntax