Syntax Systems Achieves GROW with SAP Designation in US, Canada and Germany

News provided by

Syntax

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax Systems today announced it has achieved the GROW with SAP designation for the United States and Canada. Syntax previously achieved the designation in Germany. The GROW with SAP offering helps midsize companies adopt cloud ERP. This offering provides products, best-practice support, adoption acceleration services, a community, and learning opportunities to help customers move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a public edition with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation. 

Syntax has fulfilled SAP's strict eligibility criteria to achieve the GROW with SAP designation, which includes go-to-market readiness and competency status.

"With over 20 years of SAP experience, we're equipped to provide custom-fit solutions for SAP technologies to make our customers smarter, faster and leaner," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. "The recent expansion of our services for SAP solutions with the addition of Beyond Technologies as well as the release of a new application for SAP solutions highlights our team's continued commitment to building cutting-edge technologies that help enable customer success."

Syntax offers an array of solutions for SAP technologies, including upgrades, cloud hosting, application-managed services, and ongoing support to help midsize companies successfully migrate from SAP ECC to SAP Suite on SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA. The newest application, available today, is:

  • Field Data Capture Application: The Field Data Capture solution is a purpose-built, intuitive mobile application that facilitates quick, accurate project reporting regardless of connectivity status. This solution integrates with SAP Business ByDesign, providing a seamless experience.

GROW with SAP is underpinned by its predictable, cost-effective and rapid implementation and the ability to continue to scale into the future.

Field Data Capture Application is available today on SAP® Store. Additional solutions and details will be available in 2024. 

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contacts:
Walker Sands for Syntax
[email protected] 

SOURCE Syntax

Also from this source

Syntax erhält „GROW with SAP"-Zertifizierung in den USA, Kanada und Deutschland

Syntax erhält „GROW with SAP"-Zertifizierung in den USA, Kanada und Deutschland

MONTRÉAL, 13. Dezember 2023 -- Syntax, global agierender IT-Dienstleister und Managed Cloud Provider, hat in den USA, Kanada und Deutschland die...
Syntax présente sa solution de sauvegarde CxLink élargie à la conférence AWS re:Invent 2023

Syntax présente sa solution de sauvegarde CxLink élargie à la conférence AWS re:Invent 2023

Syntax Systems, un fournisseur mondial de premier plan de solutions et de services technologiques pour la mise en œuvre et la gestion d'applications...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.