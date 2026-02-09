Synteq Digital Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire HMTech Operations and Strategic Data Center Assets, Expanding into ASIC and GPU Repair & Refurbishment

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq Digital ("Synteq"), a global leader in digital compute infrastructure and services, today announced it has closed a transformative strategic acquisition involving the operating assets of HMTech, a premier repair and maintenance business.

The asset acquisition, together with the previously announced strategic real estate acquisition from Horizon Kinetics ("Horizon") and FRMO Corp. ("FRMO"), represents a major expansion of Synteq's vertically integrated service capabilities. The assets being acquired from HMTech include its operating business, specialized computer hardware repair facilities, and two data center sites in Texas with current and expansion capacity of up to 30MW. A majority of the consideration for the acquisition was settled in equity, reinforcing the long-term alignment between Synteq, HMTech's leadership, and Horizon.

Strategic Expansion into GPU Services

The acquisition of HMTech's assets marks a pivotal expansion in Synteq's service offerings. These core assets of HMTech, which is known for its deep technical expertise in ASIC repairs, will serve as the foundation for Synteq's new GPU Repair and Refurbishment Division. This expansion will allow Synteq to service the booming demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI hardware maintenance, extending the lifecycle of critical compute assets for clients and partners worldwide, additionally providing access to low cost computer hardware for its own scaling HPC offering.

"This acquisition is at a strategic moment for Synteq. By combining HMTech's world-class technical operations with strategic real estate in Texas and North Carolina, we are securing both the talent and the physical footprint needed to dominate the next phase of digital infrastructure," said Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq Digital. "We are moving into comprehensive lifecycle management for high-value compute hardware, including GPUs. We're not abandoning our foundation, but expanding our offering to become a leader in the digital compute services offering."

Leadership Integration

As part of the transaction, the majority of HMTech's management and employees will join Synteq, ensuring seamless continuity for existing clients as operations scale. Gerald Wilkie, CEO of HMTech, will join Synteq's leadership team as Vice President of Mining Site Development to ensure a seamless transition of the newly expanded repair and technical services division and to support site development as the company scales its data center footprint.

"Joining forces with Synteq provides HMTech with the platform and resources to scale our operations at a pace that wouldn't be possible independently," said Gerald Wilkie. "We have built a reputation for technical excellence at all of our sites, and by integrating with Synteq's global footprint, we can now offer our specialized repair and refurbishment services, specifically for GPUs and HPC hardware, to a much broader market. I look forward to working with Taras and the team to build the premier technical services provider in the industry."

"We have watched Synteq execute on its strategy with precision and are thrilled to, once again, convert our relationship from partner to shareholder," said Murray Stahl, CEO of Horizon Kinetics. "This transaction allows us to contribute our real assets to a dynamic operating business that is well-positioned to capitalize on the secular trends in digital compute and AI. We look forward to supporting the team as they execute this next phase of growth."

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods ("KBW"), A Stifel Company, served as financial advisor to Synteq Digital in connection with the transaction. Cozen O'Connor LLP served as legal advisor to Synteq Digital.

About Synteq Digital

Synteq Digital is a premier provider of infrastructure, hardware services, and solutions for the global data center sector. The company focuses on expanding its offerings to support large enterprise data center operators and the broader digital compute industry through strategic acquisitions and service expansion.

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTC: HKHC), through its subsidiary investment manager, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("Horizon"), is an investment advisory firm providing independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies.

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector. For more information, visit www.frmocorp.com .

About HMTech

HMTech is a leading provider of specialized repair and maintenance services for digital compute hardware. Based in Texas, the company operates state-of-the-art facilities focused on ASIC and GPU diagnostics, repair, and refurbishment.

Media Contact:

[email protected], http://synteq.digital

SOURCE Synteq Digital