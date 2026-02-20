Synteq Digital Appoints Will Wang as General Counsel to Lead Legal Execution of M&A-Driven HPC and Data Center Services Expansion

M&A and Capital Markets Veteran to Drive Acquisition Pipeline and Institutional Governance

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq Digital ("Synteq") today announced the appointment of Will Wang as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. This new role is a critical leadership hire as Synteq continues its platform expansion via acquisitions across the enterprise high-performance computing (HPC) and data center sector. Building on the momentum of three strategic acquisitions completed over the last twelve months, Synteq is strengthening its internal legal function to keep pace with its aggressive growth trajectory. This leadership hire will enhance in-house capabilities, increasing transaction speed and ensuring seamless integration post close.

Wang joins from Goodwin Procter LLP, where he served as longstanding external counsel to Synteq. Having advised the company on its previous acquisitions and general corporate matters, he brings a seamless understanding of Synteq's operations and strategic goals. In this role, Wang will serve as the Board of Directors' primary legal advisor and a member of the executive leadership team. His appointment strengthens the company's ability to structure and close complex, cross-border transactions at scale while aligning legal strategy with corporate development.

Wang brings more than a decade of experience advising high-growth technology companies and institutional investors on M&A, capital markets, and corporate governance matters. He has advised on billions of dollars in transactions across the digital infrastructure and technology ecosystem, with a focus on complex, multi-jurisdictional deal execution.

"Will's appointment reflects the pace and scale at which we continue to execute our platform growth strategy," said Taras Kulyk, Chief Executive Officer. "He has been a trusted legal advisor to the Synteq team and knows our business, transaction history, and long-term roadmap. Bringing him in-house allows us to significantly increase our execution speed, align legal strategy directly with corporate and business development, and build a repeatable acquisition integration model as we scale."

"The enterprise HPC and data center ecosystem represents one of the most dynamic growth opportunities in technology today," said Wang. "Having worked alongside the Synteq team as external counsel, I've seen firsthand the strength of the platform and the immense opportunity ahead. I am focused on building a lean, agile legal function that moves at the speed of business while ensuring we make strategically sound investments that strengthen our position in this market."

Prior to joining Synteq Digital, Wang served as Counsel at Goodwin Procter LLP and as an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. He earned his law degrees from Harvard Law School and the Law School of Renmin University of China and is admitted to practice law in New York and California.

Media Contact:

[email protected], http://synteq.digital

SOURCE Synteq Digital