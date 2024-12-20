Synteq Digital Welcomes New Vice President of People, Carolina Sanchez

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq Digital (Synteq), a global provider of digital computing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolina Sanchez as Vice President and Head of People. With over 15 years of demonstrated expertise in human capital strategy and organizational development, Carolina brings a wealth of experience gained from pivotal roles in high-growth startups and established companies across e-commerce, technology, healthcare, and financial services.

As a seasoned HR executive, Carolina has a track record of driving transformative initiatives that balance organizational priorities with employee experience. Most recently, as Vice President of Human Resources at Kaiyo, she guided the company through a period of significant growth, expanding the workforce by 300% and building a robust HR infrastructure that supported operational excellence. Carolina is known for her ability to navigate complex challenges, foster inclusive workplace cultures, and align HR strategy with broader business goals.

Carolina holds a Master's in Human Resource Management and Development and a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences with a concentration in Psychology, both from New York University. She is also a Senior Certified Professional with the Society for Human Resource Management.

"We're excited to have Carolina join our team," said Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq Digital. "Her extensive background in people operations is complemented by her demonstrated success in spurring organizational expansion, managing growth and deploying forward-thinking HR practices that will energize our team. Carolina's expertise will be crucial in establishing the structures and talent programs essential for realizing our long-term goals and achieving continued success."

"Joining Synteq Digital is an exciting opportunity to help shape the next phase of a dynamic and forward-thinking company," said Carolina Sanchez, Vice President and Head of People. "I am committed to building a culture where employees can excel and implementing strategies that drive sustained growth and success."

Synteq Digital is a premier provider of infrastructure, hardware, services, and solutions for the digital mining and HPC data center sectors.

