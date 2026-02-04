SynthBee Completes $100 Million Funding with Crosspoint Capital Partners

Fuels the company's Collaborative Intelligence™ platform growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynthBee, Inc., a stealth start-up pioneering its Collaborative Intelligence™ (CI™) platform, today announced the completion of $100 million in funding with Crosspoint Capital Partners, LP (Crosspoint Capital), following its initial $20 million seed funding and an additional $80 million secured last week. Crosspoint Capital is an investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy, infrastructure and AI software markets.

Rony Abovitz, President & CEO, SynthBee

This investment accelerates SynthBee's mission of building its proprietary CI™ technology platform, expansion into new markets, and continued investment in talent. SynthBee's current and future customers span medical technology and healthcare, aerospace and defense, advanced manufacturing, automotive, financial services, and other key technology and media industries.

"At Crosspoint, we were blown away by the power of the business case for the customer. The value proposition and time-to-value cannot be ignored," said Andre Fuetsch, Managing Director, Crosspoint Capital. "We're incredibly excited about what the SynthBee team has created, its cohort of industry-leading customers, and the scale of the opportunity ahead. The team has invented a new way for organizations to harness intelligence at speed and with confidence. SynthBee's differentiated CI™ platform is precisely the kind of bold, grounded innovation Crosspoint [Capital] wants to back for the long term."

SynthBee's mission is to help enterprises across key markets radically accelerate innovation across the product and technology lifecycles, from concept to manufacturing. The Company was founded by Rony Abovitz, the entrepreneur behind MAKO Surgical (acquired by Stryker for $1.65 billion) and Magic Leap, both recognized for redefining their categories in surgical robotics and spatial computing/XR. SynthBee's CI™ platform aims to bring that same level of innovation and impact to a broad range of businesses in the United States and around the free world.

"SynthBee's customers operate in mission-critical, high-performance areas across complex, regulated markets," said Rony Abovitz, President and CEO at SynthBee. "Our proprietary CI™ platform empowers businesses to solve complex scientific, engineering, design, compliance and creative challenges at extreme speed, with high accuracy, high privacy, high reliability, under human control and with clear auditability. This investment enables us to deepen our work with businesses across numerous vertical markets that require secure, high-reliability systems for their most important engineering, manufacturing, and field operations."

About Crosspoint Capital

Crosspoint Capital is an investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy, infrastructure and AI software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com

About SynthBee, Inc.

SynthBee, Inc. is building safe, scalable, and reliable computing intelligence to amplify and accelerate human innovation. www.synthbee.com

SOURCE SynthBee, Inc.