Synthetic Biology Market Overview, 2018-2023 - Profiles of 36 Companies with Contact Details for 200+ Companies

The "Synthetic Biology - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Genome Engineering represents the single largest technology in the global market for Synthetic Biology, demand for which is estimated at US$2.9 billion (45% share) in 2017 and is projected to reach US$9.4 billion by 2023. During period 2017-2023, the market for Biological Components and Integrated Systems is slated to record the fastest CAGR of 24.8%.
The major factors propelling growth of Synthetic Biology market include declining prices of DNA sequencing and synthesis, materialization of innovative technologies, increased funding from government and private bodies, growing demand for better-quality drugs and vaccines and advancements in the area of molecular biology, to name a few.
However, the factors responsible for hampering growth of Synthetic Biology include expensive research protocols, biological safety, bio security concerns, ethical issues and cuts in reimbursement leading to pricing pressure.
Research Findings & Coverage:
- Synthetic Biology global market analyzed in this report with respect to synthetic biology prominent technologies, key products and major applications
- The report exclusively analyzes each product type, technology and applications of synthetic biology by major geographic region
- Synthetic Biology Aids in Creating Therapeutic Bacteria
- Application of Synthetic Biology to Generate Superior Biofactories
- Residual Synthetic Microbes to Formulate Fertilizer
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 36
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 233 companies
Key Topics Covered: PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Synthetic Biology - Objectives
1.1.2 Dissimilarities between the Synthetic Biology and System Biology
1.1.3 Synthetic Biology - An Evolution
1.1.4 Dissimilarities between Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering
1.1.5 Synthetic Biology Product Types
1.1.5.1 Oligonucleotides
1.1.5.2 Enzymes
1.1.5.3 Chassis Organism
1.1.5.4 Xeno Nucleic Acids
1.1.5.5 Cloning Technology Kits
1.1.6 Technologies of Synthetic Biology
1.1.6.1 Genome Engineering
1.1.6.2 DNA Sequencing
1.1.6.3 Biological Components and Integrated Systems
1.1.6.4 Pathway Engineering
1.1.6.5 Bioinformatics
1.1.6.6 Microfluidics
1.1.7 Synthetic Biology Applications
1.1.7.1 Medical
1.1.7.1.1 Drug Discovery
1.1.7.1.2 Vaccines - Disease Avoidance
1.1.7.1.3 Cancer treatment
1.1.7.2 Industrial
1.1.7.2.1 Biofuels
1.1.7.2.2 Bioplastics
1.1.7.2.3 Bio Isoprene
1.1.7.2.4 1,3-propanediol (1.3-PDO)
1.1.7.3 Environmental
1.1.7.4 Agriculture
1.1.7.4.1 Production of Plants Tolerable to Abiotic Stress and Drought
1.1.7.4.2 Minimal usage of fertilizers and Pesticides
1.1.7.4.3 Disease Tolerance Plants
1.1.7.4.4 Molecular Farming
1.1.7.5 Promoter Micro Organisms for Deep Space Operations
1.1.7.6 Bio-based Production for In-space Development
1.1.7.7 Synthetic Biology for Biomaterial Generation
1.1.7.8 Food
1.1.7.9 Cement Production
1.1.7.10 Silk Thread Fabrication
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Synthetic Biology Aids in Creating Therapeutic Bacteria
2.2 Development of Advanced Generation of Anti-venoms using Synthetic Bacteria
2.3 Application of Synthetic Biology to Generate Superior Biofactories
2.4 Synthetic Microbes for Fashion Purpose
2.5 Residual Synthetic Microbes to Formulate Fertilizer
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Amyris, Inc. (United States)
- ATUM (United States)
- Codexis, Inc. (Untied States)
- DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals (Singapore)
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) (United States)
- Evolva SA (Switzerland)
- GENEWIZ, Inc (United States)
- Genscript Corporation (United States)
- Green Biologics Ltd. (The United Kingdom)
- Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (United States)
- Intrexon Corporation (United States)
- LC Sciences LLC (United States)
- Novozymes (Denmark)
- Qteros (United States)
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (United States)
- Millipore Sigma (Untied States)
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (United States)
- Synthetic Genomics (United States)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)
4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
- Acquisition of Integrated DNA Technologies by Danaher
- TeselaGen and Arzeda Collaborates to Improve Biodesign Technologies
- Addition of Novel Yeast Strain to Bioenergy Business of Novozymes
- Acquisition of Engineered Bacteriophage Assets from Synthetic Genomics by C3J
- Launch of Pharma Grade Non Animal based Neossance Squalane USP by Aprinnova
- Termination of Amyris's Production Center Sale Located at Brazil
- TSRI and Synthorx Collaborates to Design the Foremost Semi Synthesized Organism
- Twist Bioscience Offers 1 billion Base Pairs of Synthetic DNA to Ginkgo
- Nestle Enters in to collaboration Agreement with Codexis to Access Its Technology
- Amyris Signed a Contract with DSM to Develop and Synthesis Human Nutritional Component
- Gevo Partners with Los Alamos to Built Missile Fuel
- National Labs of Department of Energy and Gevo Collaborates to Enhance ETO Catalyst Activity
- Gevo to Distribute Jet Fuel to Virgin Australia
- Release of OPTIMASH AD-300 BY DuPont Industrial
- GeneWorks' Oligo Generating Business Acquired by Integrated DNA Genomics
- Development of Next Generation Vaccines and Therapies by Arcturus and Synthetic Genomics
- Synthetic Genomics and Ceva Join forces to Create and Distribute Next Generation Animal Vaccines
- Synthetic Genomics and ExxonMobil Join forces for Algae Biofuel Exploration
- Joint Venture of Bayer and Ginkgo to Produce Nitrogen Fertilizer Manufacturing Plants
- DSM and Amyris Signed a Second Treaty to Develop and Produce Vitamin A
- Yield10 Bioscience Partners with Canada's National Research Council to Enhance Wheat Crop
- TeselaGen and Dow AgroSiences Join Forces to Widen State-of-Art Biodesign Platform
- Amyris and DSM Entered a Deal to Develop and Synthesize a Food and Nutritional Element
- Bock and DuPont Enters into an Alliance to Distribute Biogas Enzymes
- Extension of Rapidly acting Phytase Product Portfolio of DuPont in Europe
- Johnson Matthey and Intrexon Partners to Produce API of Peptide Origin Through Fermentation
- BioBricks and Twist together Distributes ten thousand genes to SB Society
- Acquisition of Worldwide Sorghum Collection of Nidera Seeds by Chromatin
- Gevo Enters into an Exclusive Alliance with HCS to Distribute Renewable Isooctane
- Launch of DuPont Axtra XBPHY by DuPont to Enhance Lucrative Egg Generation
- Editas and Allergan signed a Contract to design and create CRISPR Genome Editing Medicine
- A Subsequent Multiple Year Contract Signed between Codexis and Tate & Lyle
- Metabolix is now Yield10 BioScience
- Release of VmaxTM Express by Synthetic Genomics to Aid Biotech Industry
- Johnson & Johnson and Synthetic Genomics Associates to Create New Therapeutics
- Acquisition of Gen9 by a Boston Based Conglomerate
- Establishment of a Joint Venture by Amyris and NIKKOL GROUP
- DNA2.0, Inc Changes the Name to ATUM
- MIAVIT and DuPont Enters into an Collaboration to Distribute Biogas Enzymes
- Amyris Accomplishes a Vital Breakthrough in Drug Discovery Partnership
- Chromatin and Dow Signs an Absolute Monetary License Contract for an Exceptional Sorghum Trait
- Introduction of Earliest Cellulosic Renewable Jet Fuel by Gevo for Commercial Airline Flights
- License Contract signed between ERS and Evolva
- Absolute Transfer of CodeEvolver Technology from Codexis to Merck
- Amyris Partners with one of the Leading Pharmaceutical Entity to Discover a Biosynthetic Drug
- Release of Novel CRISPR Synthetic RNA Service by GenScript
- Acquisition of Organobalance by Novozymes to Reinforce its Presence in Microbial services
- Amyris Gains a 3-year, Multiple Million $ Agreement from United States Department of Energy
- DuPont Industrial releases novel Enzyme Product Essential for Biogas Industry
- Dong and Novozymes Join Forces to Convert Domestic Waste into Green Energy
- Acquisition of Kirkland Seed by Chromatin
- Gevo Enters into a Contract with Musket to distribute Isobutanol for Mix Up
- Licensing of CodeEvolver Technology to GSK from Codexis
- Chromatin and Zaad Partners to Manufacture and Supply Sorghum Seeds in Africa
- Acquisition of MIGS by DNA2.0 to Append Antibody Synthesis Abilities
- Establishment of a New European Office at Basel by DNA2.0
- Expansion of SureVector Cloning System by Agilent in Association with Eurofins
- Genscript Introduces Foremost Marketable CRISPR based Yeast Genome Editing Solutions
- Release of Saphera by Novozymes
- Take Over of Majestic Semillas by Chromatin
- Versalis and Genomatica Join Forces to Generate Bio Rubber from Carbohydrates
- A multiple-Year Expansion Agreement signed between Codexis and Merck to Distribute Enzymes
- ValvTect and Gevo Join Forces to Supply Marinas with Renewable Isobutanol Fuel Mix Up
- Acquisition of Biotechnology Possessions from Dyadic by DuPont Industrial
- DSM Personal Introduces a Novel Peptide Complex SYN-EYE
- Amyris at its Brazil Plant is Successful in Synthesizing Third Exclusive Fermentation Product
- Introduction of Novel Enzymes for Ethanol
- Launch of Extenda by Novozyme
- Introduction of Gibson Assembly site Directed Mutagenesis Kit by Synthetic Genomics
- Major Biopharma Firm Join Forces with Codexis to for Drug Development
- Technology Transfer and Authorization Contract Signed between Merck and Codexis
- Synthetic Biologics and Intrexon Join Forces to Create New Biotherapeutics Against Phenylketonuria
- Launch of Gibson Assembly Ultra Kit by SGI-DNA
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type
5.1.1 Global Synthetic Biology Product Type Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.1.1.1 Oligonucleotides
5.1.1.2 Enzymes
5.1.1.3 Chassis Organism
5.1.1.4 Other Product Types
5.2 Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology
5.2.1 Global Synthetic Biology Technology Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.2.1.1 Genome Engineering
5.2.1.2 DNA Sequencing
5.2.1.3 Biological Components and Integrated Systems
5.2.1.4 Other Technologies for Synthetic Biology
5.3 Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application
5.3.1 Global Synthetic Biology Application Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.3.1.1 Medical Applications
5.3.1.2 Industrial Applications
5.3.1.3 Environmental Applications
5.3.1.4 Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
1. NORTH AMERICA
2. EUROPE
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
4. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
