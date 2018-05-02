Synthetic Biology Market Overview, 2018-2023 - Profiles of 36 Companies with Contact Details for 200+ Companies

Genome Engineering represents the single largest technology in the global market for Synthetic Biology, demand for which is estimated at US$2.9 billion (45% share) in 2017 and is projected to reach US$9.4 billion by 2023. During period 2017-2023, the market for Biological Components and Integrated Systems is slated to record the fastest CAGR of 24.8%.

The major factors propelling growth of Synthetic Biology market include declining prices of DNA sequencing and synthesis, materialization of innovative technologies, increased funding from government and private bodies, growing demand for better-quality drugs and vaccines and advancements in the area of molecular biology, to name a few.

However, the factors responsible for hampering growth of Synthetic Biology include expensive research protocols, biological safety, bio security concerns, ethical issues and cuts in reimbursement leading to pricing pressure.



Research Findings & Coverage:

Synthetic Biology global market analyzed in this report with respect to synthetic biology prominent technologies, key products and major applications

The report exclusively analyzes each product type, technology and applications of synthetic biology by major geographic region

Synthetic Biology Aids in Creating Therapeutic Bacteria

Application of Synthetic Biology to Generate Superior Biofactories

Residual Synthetic Microbes to Formulate Fertilizer

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 36

The industry guide includes the contact details for 233 companies

Key Topics Covered: PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Synthetic Biology - Objectives

1.1.2 Dissimilarities between the Synthetic Biology and System Biology

1.1.3 Synthetic Biology - An Evolution

1.1.4 Dissimilarities between Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering

1.1.5 Synthetic Biology Product Types

1.1.5.1 Oligonucleotides

1.1.5.2 Enzymes

1.1.5.3 Chassis Organism

1.1.5.4 Xeno Nucleic Acids

1.1.5.5 Cloning Technology Kits

1.1.6 Technologies of Synthetic Biology

1.1.6.1 Genome Engineering

1.1.6.2 DNA Sequencing

1.1.6.3 Biological Components and Integrated Systems

1.1.6.4 Pathway Engineering

1.1.6.5 Bioinformatics

1.1.6.6 Microfluidics

1.1.7 Synthetic Biology Applications

1.1.7.1 Medical

1.1.7.1.1 Drug Discovery

1.1.7.1.2 Vaccines - Disease Avoidance

1.1.7.1.3 Cancer treatment

1.1.7.2 Industrial

1.1.7.2.1 Biofuels

1.1.7.2.2 Bioplastics

1.1.7.2.3 Bio Isoprene

1.1.7.2.4 1,3-propanediol (1.3-PDO)

1.1.7.3 Environmental

1.1.7.4 Agriculture

1.1.7.4.1 Production of Plants Tolerable to Abiotic Stress and Drought

1.1.7.4.2 Minimal usage of fertilizers and Pesticides

1.1.7.4.3 Disease Tolerance Plants

1.1.7.4.4 Molecular Farming

1.1.7.5 Promoter Micro Organisms for Deep Space Operations

1.1.7.6 Bio-based Production for In-space Development

1.1.7.7 Synthetic Biology for Biomaterial Generation

1.1.7.8 Food

1.1.7.9 Cement Production

1.1.7.10 Silk Thread Fabrication



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Synthetic Biology Aids in Creating Therapeutic Bacteria

2.2 Development of Advanced Generation of Anti-venoms using Synthetic Bacteria

2.3 Application of Synthetic Biology to Generate Superior Biofactories

2.4 Synthetic Microbes for Fashion Purpose

2.5 Residual Synthetic Microbes to Formulate Fertilizer



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Amyris, Inc. ( United States )

) ATUM ( United States )

) Codexis, Inc. (Untied States)

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals ( Singapore )

) E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) ( United States )

) Evolva SA ( Switzerland )

) GENEWIZ, Inc ( United States )

) Genscript Corporation ( United States )

) Green Biologics Ltd. (The United Kingdom )

) Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. ( United States )

) Intrexon Corporation ( United States )

) LC Sciences LLC ( United States )

) Novozymes ( Denmark )

) Qteros ( United States )

) Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ( United States )

) Millipore Sigma (Untied States)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. ( United States )

) Synthetic Genomics ( United States )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( United States )

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

Acquisition of Integrated DNA Technologies by Danaher

TeselaGen and Arzeda Collaborates to Improve Biodesign Technologies

Addition of Novel Yeast Strain to Bioenergy Business of Novozymes

Acquisition of Engineered Bacteriophage Assets from Synthetic Genomics by C3J

Launch of Pharma Grade Non Animal based Neossance Squalane USP by Aprinnova

Termination of Amyris's Production Center Sale Located at Brazil

TSRI and Synthorx Collaborates to Design the Foremost Semi Synthesized Organism

Twist Bioscience Offers 1 billion Base Pairs of Synthetic DNA to Ginkgo

Nestle Enters in to collaboration Agreement with Codexis to Access Its Technology

Amyris Signed a Contract with DSM to Develop and Synthesis Human Nutritional Component

Gevo Partners with Los Alamos to Built Missile Fuel

National Labs of Department of Energy and Gevo Collaborates to Enhance ETO Catalyst Activity

Gevo to Distribute Jet Fuel to Virgin Australia

Release of OPTIMASH AD-300 BY DuPont Industrial

GeneWorks' Oligo Generating Business Acquired by Integrated DNA Genomics

Development of Next Generation Vaccines and Therapies by Arcturus and Synthetic Genomics

Synthetic Genomics and Ceva Join forces to Create and Distribute Next Generation Animal Vaccines

Synthetic Genomics and ExxonMobil Join forces for Algae Biofuel Exploration

Joint Venture of Bayer and Ginkgo to Produce Nitrogen Fertilizer Manufacturing Plants

DSM and Amyris Signed a Second Treaty to Develop and Produce Vitamin A

Yield10 Bioscience Partners with Canada's National Research Council to Enhance Wheat Crop

to Enhance Wheat Crop TeselaGen and Dow AgroSiences Join Forces to Widen State-of-Art Biodesign Platform

Amyris and DSM Entered a Deal to Develop and Synthesize a Food and Nutritional Element

Bock and DuPont Enters into an Alliance to Distribute Biogas Enzymes

Extension of Rapidly acting Phytase Product Portfolio of DuPont in Europe

Johnson Matthey and Intrexon Partners to Produce API of Peptide Origin Through Fermentation

and Intrexon Partners to Produce API of Peptide Origin Through Fermentation BioBricks and Twist together Distributes ten thousand genes to SB Society

Acquisition of Worldwide Sorghum Collection of Nidera Seeds by Chromatin

Gevo Enters into an Exclusive Alliance with HCS to Distribute Renewable Isooctane

Launch of DuPont Axtra XBPHY by DuPont to Enhance Lucrative Egg Generation

Editas and Allergan signed a Contract to design and create CRISPR Genome Editing Medicine

A Subsequent Multiple Year Contract Signed between Codexis and Tate & Lyle

Metabolix is now Yield10 BioScience

Release of VmaxTM Express by Synthetic Genomics to Aid Biotech Industry

Johnson & Johnson and Synthetic Genomics Associates to Create New Therapeutics

Acquisition of Gen9 by a Boston Based Conglomerate

Establishment of a Joint Venture by Amyris and NIKKOL GROUP

DNA2.0, Inc Changes the Name to ATUM

MIAVIT and DuPont Enters into an Collaboration to Distribute Biogas Enzymes

Amyris Accomplishes a Vital Breakthrough in Drug Discovery Partnership

Chromatin and Dow Signs an Absolute Monetary License Contract for an Exceptional Sorghum Trait

Introduction of Earliest Cellulosic Renewable Jet Fuel by Gevo for Commercial Airline Flights

License Contract signed between ERS and Evolva

Absolute Transfer of CodeEvolver Technology from Codexis to Merck

Amyris Partners with one of the Leading Pharmaceutical Entity to Discover a Biosynthetic Drug

Release of Novel CRISPR Synthetic RNA Service by GenScript

Acquisition of Organobalance by Novozymes to Reinforce its Presence in Microbial services

Amyris Gains a 3-year, Multiple Million $ Agreement from United States Department of Energy

DuPont Industrial releases novel Enzyme Product Essential for Biogas Industry

Dong and Novozymes Join Forces to Convert Domestic Waste into Green Energy

Acquisition of Kirkland Seed by Chromatin

by Chromatin Gevo Enters into a Contract with Musket to distribute Isobutanol for Mix Up

Licensing of CodeEvolver Technology to GSK from Codexis

Chromatin and Zaad Partners to Manufacture and Supply Sorghum Seeds in Africa

Acquisition of MIGS by DNA2.0 to Append Antibody Synthesis Abilities

Establishment of a New European Office at Basel by DNA2.0

by DNA2.0 Expansion of SureVector Cloning System by Agilent in Association with Eurofins

Genscript Introduces Foremost Marketable CRISPR based Yeast Genome Editing Solutions

Release of Saphera by Novozymes

Take Over of Majestic Semillas by Chromatin

Versalis and Genomatica Join Forces to Generate Bio Rubber from Carbohydrates

A multiple-Year Expansion Agreement signed between Codexis and Merck to Distribute Enzymes

ValvTect and Gevo Join Forces to Supply Marinas with Renewable Isobutanol Fuel Mix Up

Acquisition of Biotechnology Possessions from Dyadic by DuPont Industrial

DSM Personal Introduces a Novel Peptide Complex SYN-EYE

Amyris at its Brazil Plant is Successful in Synthesizing Third Exclusive Fermentation Product

Introduction of Novel Enzymes for Ethanol

Launch of Extenda by Novozyme

Introduction of Gibson Assembly site Directed Mutagenesis Kit by Synthetic Genomics

Major Biopharma Firm Join Forces with Codexis to for Drug Development

Technology Transfer and Authorization Contract Signed between Merck and Codexis

Synthetic Biologics and Intrexon Join Forces to Create New Biotherapeutics Against Phenylketonuria

Launch of Gibson Assembly Ultra Kit by SGI-DNA

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Biology Product Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.1.1 Oligonucleotides

5.1.1.2 Enzymes

5.1.1.3 Chassis Organism

5.1.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Biology Technology Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1.1 Genome Engineering

5.2.1.2 DNA Sequencing

5.2.1.3 Biological Components and Integrated Systems

5.2.1.4 Other Technologies for Synthetic Biology

5.3 Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application

5.3.1 Global Synthetic Biology Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.3.1.1 Medical Applications

5.3.1.2 Industrial Applications

5.3.1.3 Environmental Applications

5.3.1.4 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



1. NORTH AMERICA



2. EUROPE



3. ASIA-PACIFIC



4. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ljx4km/synthetic_biology?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthetic-biology-market-overview-2018-2023---profiles-of-36-companies-with-contact-details-for-200-companies-300641051.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

