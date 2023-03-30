Synthetic Diamond Global Market 2023 to 2028: Significant Growth in the Electronics Industry Creates a Positive Outlook

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Diamond Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic diamond market size reached US$ 14.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.57% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Applied Diamond Inc.

D.NEA

Element Six (UK) Ltd.

Finegrown Diamonds

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd

Henan Liliang Diamond Co. Ltd.

Heyaru Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Hyperion Materials & Technologies Inc.

Iljin Diamond Co. Ltd.

Industrial Abrasives Ltd

New Diamond Technology

Soham Industrial Diamonds

Swarovski AG

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co. Ltd.

Synthetic diamonds are man-made or laboratory-grown diamonds generally manufactured by subjecting graphite under high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) methods.

They are widely used as hard coatings for industrial equipment, such as wire-drawing dies, quarrying saws, grinding wheels, machine tools, and mining drills. Unlike natural diamonds, synthetic diamonds are produced under precisely regulated circumstances, have fewer flaws, and exhibit limited indications of strain in their crystal structure.

Apart from this, they exhibit hardness, electron mobility, and thermal conductivity, due to which they find extensive applications across the construction, electronics, mining, and oil and gas industries.

Significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Synthetic diamonds are widely used in high-power switches at power plants, high-frequency field-effect transistors, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). In line with this, the widespread product adoption in telecommunications, due to its high refractive index with minimized information loss during high-level-security signal transmission, is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, synthetic diamonds are sustainable and free of unethical mining, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive product utilization in various industrial applications, such as manufacturing machines and computer chips, mining, medical procedures, space science, and stone cutting, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the growing popularity of synthetic diamonds as an alternative to natural diamonds owing to their eco-friendliness, rising disposable incomes of consumers, and widespread product incorporation in UV (ultraviolet) light or high-energy particle detectors are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

