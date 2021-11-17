Synthetic Fibers Market Is Projected To Reach $88.31 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global synthetic fibers market size is expected to reach USD 88.31 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 6.5% From 2021-2028. A rise in demand for lightweight, safe, and high-strength materials in the automobile, aerospace, and textile industries is driving the significant market growth. A growing preference for low carbon-emitting and low fuel consuming vehicles is anticipated to make a positive influence on the market. Breakthroughs in the research and development of green synthetic fibers and green bio fibers are further propelling the global market growth.

Key Highlights of Synthetic Fibers Market

In terms of type , the polyurethane segment dominated the synthetic fibers market and is projected to progress further with the same trend over the forecast period. The demand for synthetic polyurethane leather is expected to be high during the forecast period due to wide use in the furnishing, automotive, and apparel sectors .

, dominated the synthetic fibers market and is projected to progress further with the same trend over the forecast period. The during the forecast period due to . Based on end-use , the furnishing segment registered the fastest growth rate and is expected to generate significant revenues during the forecast period. The increasing demand for synthetic fibers in the home furnishing segment is predicted to expand at a higher rate in the coming years, on account of the growing demand for highly aesthetic interiors .

, registered the fastest growth rate and is expected to generate significant revenues during the forecast period. The increasing demand for synthetic fibers in the home furnishing segment is predicted to expand at a higher rate in the coming years, on account of the . Welspun Advanced Materials has placed an order with Andritz for a complete neXline spunlace line for the production of nonwoven roll goods and wipes at its new facility. The Andritz high-capacity spunlace plant will handle polyester, viscose, and cotton, among other synthetic and natural fibers.

Regional Developments :

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest expanding region in the synthetic fibers market over the forecast period because of the presence of the world's most populous economies, such as India and China. Consumers' per capita income has increased as the region's economy has grown, resulting in greater demand for clothes in the region. The clothing application category accounts for the majority of product demand in North America, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The growth in the Middle East and Africa is expected to stay greater than the global average in the coming years.

Competitive Outlook

Manufacturers all over the world are investing heavily in research and development to develop new technologies and methods that will improve the technical and safety aspects of their products. Special effort has been paid to incorporate functional changes in synthetic fibers that have little or no negative environmental impact. The leading players in the Market : BASF, Bombay Dyeing, China Petroleum Corp, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Indorama Corporation, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings Corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd., Teijin Ltd, The CHA Textiles Group, Toray Chemical Korea Inc, Toyobo Co., Ltd

Polaris Market Research has segmented the synthetic fibers market report on the basis of type, application, and region:

Synthetic Fibers, Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2028)

Nylon

Polyester

Acrylics

Rayon

Acetate

Others

Synthetic Fibers, Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2028)

Apparel

Furnishing

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare

Others

Synthetic Fibers, Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE

