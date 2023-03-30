Synthetic Grass Creates a Backyard Putting Green Paradise

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are few better ways to spend a summer in the Coachella Valley than enjoying a fun and leisurely game of golf. That's why one Rancho Mirage homeowner sought an artificial grass putting green installation that would transform their barren backyard into their personal putting green paradise. Arizona TurfCo stepped up to the challenge, using SGW artificial turf to create a masterful putting green that is as breathtakingly beautiful as it is fun and engaging.

Putting green installation by Arizona TurfCo in Rancho Mirage, CA.

Arizona TurfCo recently installed more than 5,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's True Putt artificial grass in a home in Rancho Mirage, CA. TigerTurf True Putt features field green blade tones, a 1-inch pile height, and a 35-ounce face weight. This makes it perfect for heavy foot traffic applications, including residential and commercial putting greens. In fact, its K29 triple-layered non-expansive backing provides enhanced seam strength and guarantees maximum endurance even under the heaviest degrees of play. Manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade, True Putt is backed by our industry-leading 8-year warranty. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Arizona TurfCo's client was seeking a drought-tolerant putting green that would look like modern art while still lending itself to short game practice and evenings of family fun. Arizona TurfCo met the challenge with 5,000 square feet of SGW True Putt, which was chosen for its realistic color as well as its performance. "We've used this product on many putting greens," explains Arizona TurfCo owner Corey Billings, "and we like it the most because of its true roll and how well it responds to chip shots." To achieve the artistic appearance, Billings placed aesthetic value at the forefront. "Firstly, build something that looks amazing. Then, focus on tweaking the playability. It's extremely important to present a green that never gets boring to look at or to play." With such an ambitious project on their hands, Arizona TurfCo worked with landscape designer Attinger Landscape Design, landscape contractor Dunn's Desert Landscape, general contractor Westcoast Builders, and architectural designer Javier Segura to bring the entire vision to life.

Arizona TurfCo was founded in 2019 after Billings wanted to combine his synthetic turf installation experience with his love for design. Having been in the industry for more than 15 years, Billings knows the importance of customer service and quality of work, and he prioritizes building customer relationships. "Our goal is to be known as the company that not only produces the best putting green designs," he says, "but also provides the highest quality builds." Arizona TurfCo specializes in artificial grass installation, and they place special focus on their one-of-a-kind putting greens. "As we continue to build amazing greens and relationships, our presence continues to grow in the artificial putting green arena."

Arizona TurfCo is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for March 2023.

Arizona TurfCo proudly serves Arizona and Southern California clients, offering residential and commercial artifical grass installation with a focus on synthetic turf putting greens. Arizona TurfCo has been in business since 2019 and is a preferred artificial grass installer throughout Arizona. You can learn more about Arizona TurfCo by visiting their website at https://azturf.co . They can also be found on Instagram ( @arizona_turfco ) and Facebook ( Arizona TurfCo ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

