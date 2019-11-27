Synthetic Grass Installation Transforms Incredible Backyard

EcoLawn recently installed 1,100 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Fescue in a home in Santa Barbara, California. Diamond Pro Fescue features a dual coloring of field green and olive green with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and drains at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

EcoLawn's client was seeking an equally gorgeous alternative to their already-immaculate natural grass lawn. As native Californians living in a fire-prone neighborhood, the clients wanted to do their part to conserve water. They spent substantial time and money maintaining a perfectly green natural lawn of large size, so the aesthetic appeal and low maintenance requirements of artificial grass were a perfect fit for them. EcoLawn suggested SGW's Diamond Pro Fescue because it closely matched the appearance of their existing natural fescue while offering a lot of negative space. The wide, heavy blade and considerable space between each blade give Diamond Pro an ultra-realistic appearance unrivaled by other turf products. "The clients were drawn to the wide-blade format and the richness in color. They appreciated that it was USA-made, as well," explains EcoLawn spokesperson Nick Hart.

EcoLawn was founded at the peak of the drought in 2014. Custom home builders by trade, the founders were looking for a change of pace and wondered what they could do to help California in this time of need. 100% of the water used in Santa Barbara is pumped in through other parts of the state, as the region has virtually no natural water sources of its own. "We felt that it was our duty to step in and be a part of the change," says Hart. EcoLawn's priorities don't just lie in environmental consciousness; they also place a major emphasis on exceptional customer service. "We put customer service at the forefront of our business. We come in not only with a friendly face, but also a genuine interest in trying to help the customer reclaim their yard. We can turn over someone's yard in just a couple of days and help them reclaim a space that they haven't used in maybe 10 years. It's just electric to see the smiles that we can bring to people's faces."

EcoLawn is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for November 2019.

EcoLawn:

EcoLawn is a full-service exterior contractor with experience in hardscapes, pavers, decks, irrigation, landscape design, synthetic grass installation, and more. They were 2018's Best Landscaper in Santa Barbara according to the SB Independent, and they received the runner-up position again in 2019. They take great pride in their customer service, having won numerous awards on both Houzz and Yelp for their consistently outstanding reviews. You can learn more about EcoLawn by visiting their website at https://ecolawnsb.com or their Instagram (@eco_lawn).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

