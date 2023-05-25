Synthetic Grass Putting Green Wows Guests with a Backyard Oasis

HIGHLAND, Utah, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial grass offers more than just money-saving practicality; it also offers homeowners versatile design possibilities that will transform any home into an oasis. One Highland homeowner tasked Backyard Greens with installing a personal synthetic grass putting green in their backyard so they could practice their swing any time they pleased. By utilizing three different synthetic turf products, each with its own unique functional benefits, Backyard Greens achieved a breathtaking landscape design that checked all of its client's boxes.

Backyard putting green installation in Highland, UT by Backyard Greens

Backyard Greens recently installed more than 2,250 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's True Putt , Nature's Best , and Pet Turf artificial grass in a home in Highland, UT. TigerTurf True Putt artificial grass, used for the putting green surface, features vibrant field green blade tones and has a pile height of one inch. With a 35-ounce face weight, it's the premier choice for replicating the feel of a professional putting green. Everlast Pet Turf, used for the fringe, features dual field green and olive green blade tones, with a 1-inch pile height and 60-ounce face weight that makes it extremely durable and perfect for homes with pets. Everlast Nature's Best, used for the surrounding landscape turf, has dynamic field green, lime green, and tan blade tones. Its 1.75-inch pile height and 67-ounce face weight make it ideal for homes with moderate foot traffic. All three SGW turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Backyard Greens's client was seeking a showstopping landscape design that would wow visitors and enhance the view of Zion National Park in the background. Backyard Greens met the challenge with 2,250 square feet of three distinctive SGW turf varieties, which created a dynamic and beautiful end result that highlighted the area's natural beauty. "They asked for an installation that would shock visitors right when they walked in the home," explains Backyard Greens owner Cecil Read. "The view that people see is out the back windows, across the fire pit on the patio, and over the synthetic green while you watch the sunset on the red rocks of Zion National Park in the distance." In addition to enhancing Zion's stunning backdrop, the homeowners wanted a low-maintenance solution that could withstand 105º summers and 35º winters while handling the foot traffic of many visitors, family, and friends. Backyard Greens knew that Synthetic Grass Warehouse had the turf products they needed to get the job done well.

Backyard Greens was founded in 2004 after Read purchased the tools of a failing synthetic turf franchise. "We started looking at all of the aspects of the synthetic turf business, the methods of installation, and the artistic vision of the installers," Read explains. From there, they began specializing in recreational turf installation with a focus on putting greens. To date, Backyard Greens has completed more than 2,600 projects across eight states, and they hope to continue opening offices up and down the Wasatch Front and Rocky Mountain range. "We hope to keep installing quality projects," Read says, "getting better at our craft, and soon, through our Turf University, teaching other installers how to do the work the correct way."

Backyard Greens is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for May 2023.

Backyard Greens:

Backyard Greens proudly serves clients in Utah and throughout the western United States, offering residential and commercial artificial grass installation with a focus on synthetic turf putting greens. Backyard Greens has been in business since 2004 and continues to expand throughout the Rocky Mountain range. They specialize in recreational artificial grass installation, including putting greens, custom golf rooms, and pickleball courts. You can learn more about Backyard Greens by visiting their website at https://backyardgreens.com . They can also be found on Instagram ( @backyard_greens ) and Facebook ( Backyard Greens ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.