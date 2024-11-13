Synthetic Grass Warehouse Expands Operations with a New Colorado Location

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Grass Warehouse (SGW), a leading provider of artificial turf solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new distribution center in Denver, CO. This strategic expansion allows SGW to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly landscaping solutions in the Rocky Mountain region, underscoring SGW's commitment to delivering high-quality synthetic turf products that meet the diverse needs of customers throughout the state.

Synthetic Grass Warehouse Denver, Colorado location. Synthetic Grass Warehouse employees preparing our industry-leading artificial turf for shipping.

With this new location, SGW is set to serve a growing interest in sustainable and low-maintenance landscaping options. Colorado residents are increasingly turning to artificial turf as a practical solution that combines aesthetic appeal with environmental benefits, such as water conservation and reduced maintenance.

The new distribution center in Denver will feature an extensive selection of SGW's premium artificial turf products and installation accessories, allowing customers to find tailor-made solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational applications. Like all SGW warehouses, each facility will be staffed by knowledgeable experts ready to assist customers in selecting the ideal product for their specific projects, ensuring successful outcomes.

With this expansion, Synthetic Grass Warehouse reinforces its role as a pioneer in the artificial turf industry, dedicated to advancing sustainable landscaping practices. This new location in Colorado marks a pivotal step in SGW's mission to help communities nationwide achieve beautiful, low-maintenance, and water-efficient landscapes.

Joe Ayoub, President of Synthetic Grass Warehouse, shared his enthusiasm about the new openings: "We're thrilled to bring our expertise and products to Colorado. With the new warehouse in Denver, we're eager to offer solutions that align with the state's values of sustainability and outdoor living. This expansion reflects our ongoing mission to support communities in creating beautiful, resilient, and eco-friendly spaces."

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of synthetic grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscapes, pets, putting greens and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders, and each product is backed by the best warranty in the industry.

For more information, call SGW at (800) 730-2675 or visit https://sgwcolorado.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.