Synthetic Lubricants Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Market is Projected to Grow from USD 32.2 Billion in 2018 to USD 37.3 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Lubricants Market by Type (PAO, PAG, Esters, Group III), Application (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Compressor Oil, Gear Oil, Refrigeration Oil, Transmission Fluids, Turbine Oil), Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The synthetic lubricants market size is projected to grow from USD 32.2 billion in 2018 to USD 37.3 billion, by 2023.

The industrial growth in growing regions such as APAC and the Middle East & Africa coupled with rising automation in various end-use industries is expected to drive the demand for synthetic lubricants during the forecast period. However, technological advancements in the automotive industry and rise in demand for alternative fuels act as restraining factors for the growth of the synthetic lubricants market.

The PAO segment is expected to lead the synthetic lubricants market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

The PAO segment is expected to lead the synthetic lubricants market, in terms of volume, between 2018 and 2023. The dominance of the PAO segment is owing to its high performance in extreme conditions, high drain interval, better viscosity index, higher shear stability, and chemical resistance. The PAO-based synthetic lubricants can perform at extreme temperatures; and moreover, due to their low volatility, there is reduced oil consumption, oil residue, and deposit formation, which enhance the performance of the equipment or automobile.

The engine oil segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall synthetic lubricants market, in terms of volume, between 2018 and 2023.

Engine oil is the largest application of synthetic lubricants. The rapid growth of the transportation sector in the developing regions is expected to drive the synthetic lubricants market during the forecast period. The increasing use of eco-labels in most countries of the region, rising demand for fuel-efficient lubricants in the automobile industry, and stringent environmental regulations in various countries are driving the market.

Europe is expected to be the largest synthetic lubricants market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Europe is projected to be the largest synthetic lubricants market during the forecast period. Stringent environmental regulations in countries such as France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Norway are driving the market. The demand for synthetic lubricants is expected to increase further owing to the ongoing product developments and widening distribution network. Moreover, the growing consumption of renewable energy is also driving the demand for gear oils and greases in wind turbines in the synthetic lubricants market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Synthetic Lubricants Market

4.2 APAC Synthetic Lubricants Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Synthetic Lubricants Market, By Region

4.4 Synthetic Lubricants Market, By Type

4.5 Synthetic Lubricants Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Automotive Industry and Vehicle Parc

5.2.1.2 Increasing Industrialization in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rise in Demand for Alternative Fuels

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Synthetic Lubricants Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Synthetic Lubricants

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Oil & Gas Industry and Its Impact on Synthetic Lubricants Market

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Automotive Industry and Its Impact on Synthetic Lubricants Market



6 Synthetic Lubricants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyalphaolefin (PAO)

6.2.1 APAC is Projected to Drive the Market for PAO-Based Synthetic Lubricants

6.3 Esters

6.3.1 High Demand for Engine Oil Boosts the Growth of Ester-Based Synthetic Lubricants Market

6.4 Polyalkylene Glycol

6.4.1 Increasing Demand in Metalworking Fluids to Drive the Market for PAG Synthetic Lubricants

6.5 Group Iii (Hydrocracking)

6.5.1 Lower Prices has Resulted in Rising Demand for Group Iii Synthetic Lubricants



7 Synthetic Lubricants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Engine Oil

7.2.1 Engine Oil is the Largest Application of Synthetic Lubricants

7.3 Hydraulic Fluids

7.3.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector in Emerging Economies is Expected to Drive the Demand for Synthetic Hydraulic Fluids

7.4 Metalworking Fluids

7.4.1 Rise in Number of Machinery & Equipment is Expected to Drive the Market

7.5 Compressor Oil

7.5.1 Growth in Industrial Machinery & Equipment is Expected to Drive the Market

7.6 Gear Oil

7.6.1 Automotive Industry Provides Significant Growth Opportunity to the Market

7.7 Refrigeration Oil

7.7.1 Increasing Demand for Consumer Appliances Driving the Market

7.8 Transmission Fluids

7.8.1 Increasingly Stringent Environmental Regulations to Drive the Market

7.9 Turbine Oil

7.9.1 Growing Demand for Energy is One of the Major Drivers of the Market



8 Synthetic Lubricants Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Increase in Automotive Production Offers Opportunity for Growth of Synthetic Lubricants Market

8.2.2 UK

8.2.2.1 Increasing Investment in Infrastructure Significantly Influence the Market

8.2.3 France

8.2.3.1 Increasing Environmental Regulations Will Drive the Market in France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.4.1 Growth in the Manufacturing Industry Will Drive the Market

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 The US is the Largest Synthetic Lubricants Market, Globally

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Canada is the Second-Largest Synthetic Lubricants Market in North America

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Increasing Manufacturing Activities are Driving the Synthetic Lubricants Market

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China is the Largest Synthetic Lubricants Market in APAC

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 High Automobile Production Will Boost the Demand for Synthetic Lubricants

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 India is the Fastest-Growing Synthetic Lubricants Market, Globally

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.4.1 Increasing Demand From Transportation Application is Driving the Synthetic Lubricants Market

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.1.1 Oil & Gas and Automotive Industries are Expected to Significantly Impact the Synthetic Lubricants Market Growth

8.5.2 Egypt

8.5.2.1 Egypt is the Fastest-Growing Synthetic Lubricants Market in the Middle East & Africa

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 Increasing Demand From Automobile Industry to Drive the Market

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Significant Investments in Manufacturing Industry Aid the Synthetic Lubricants Market Growth



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMSE)

9.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.7 Business Strategy Excellence

9.8 Market Share Analysis

9.8.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

9.8.2 ExxonMobil Corporation

9.8.3 BP PLC

9.9 Competitive Situation and Trends



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

10.2 Exxonmobil Corporation

10.3 British Petroleum (BP) PLC

10.4 Chevron Corporation

10.5 Total SA

10.6 Fuchs Group

10.7 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

10.8 Sinopec Limited

10.9 Lukoil

10.10 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

10.11 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

10.12 Other Key Market Players

10.12.1 Dowdupont Inc.

10.12.2 Croda International PLC.

10.12.3 Sasol Limited

10.12.4 Phillips 66

10.12.5 Bel-Ray Company LLC.

10.12.6 Morris Lubricants

10.12.7 Penrite Oil

10.12.8 Valvoline Inc.

10.12.9 Liqui Moly GmbH

10.12.10 Bharat Petroleum

10.12.11 Rock Valley Oil and Chemical Co.

10.12.12 Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd.

10.12.13 Amalie Oil Co.

10.12.14 Eni S.p.A.

10.12.15 Addinol

10.12.16 Lubrication Technologies Inc.

10.12.17 Engen Petroleum

10.12.18 Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4krdlb/synthetic?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

