Synthetic Turf Council Announces New Board of Directors

News provided by

Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

26 Oct, 2023, 08:38 ET

FOREST HILL, Md., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) (www.syntheticturfcouncil.org) announced the 2023-2024 Board of Directors at the Annual Conference on October 16-18, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year marks the 20th anniversary for the national non-profit trade association representing the synthetic turf industry. The conference featured a robust educational program with dynamic panel discussions about synthetic turf market trends, zero-waste design and construction, playground accessibility and recycling innovations.

Continue Reading
STC 20th Anniversary Logo
STC 20th Anniversary Logo
Members of STC Board of Directors
Members of STC Board of Directors

For the 2023-2024 term, the Board Officers include Chairman Michael Gentile, Co-founder/CEO, Firefly Sports Testing; Vice Chairman Matt Ross, Regional Vice President, Shaw Sports Turf; Treasurer Shannan Powell, Director of Marketing, ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay; Secretary Thomas Shay, Principal, Woodard & Curran; Director at Large Matt Riggs, Vice President of Sales-Americas, TenCate Grass; and Immediate Past Chairman Shaun Garrity, National Sales Manager, The Motz Group.

Remaining Board of Directors include Scott Marks, CSTI, Managing Member, Southeast Turf LLC; Michael Mercadante, Regional Sales Manager, Sportsfield Specialties Inc.; George Neagle, CSTI, President, SYNLawn; Ed Norton, Partner, HNP, LLC; Peter Oksanen, National Sales Manager, Schmitz Foam Products; Chip Richardson, CSTI, President, Sweetwater Construction; Larry Ridgeway, President and CEO, PrecisionJet.

"We are delighted to welcome our new and returning Board members," said Melanie Taylor, STC President and CEO. "This team of leaders puts the STC in a strong position to lead, educate and advocate for synthetic turf."

"As we embark on this journey, expect continued dedication to advancing our industry and creating opportunities for buyers, end-users and communities," said Chairman Michael Gentile.

The 2024 STC Annual Conference will be held on October 28-30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association serving the synthetic turf industry. Its mission is to lead, educate and advocate for the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC is a resource for credible, independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. STC membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

For more information, visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org.

Contact:
Melanie Taylor, CAE
Synthetic Turf Council
443.640.1067 x1142
[email protected] 

SOURCE Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.