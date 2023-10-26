Synthetic Turf Council Announces New Board of Directors

FOREST HILL, Md., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) (www.syntheticturfcouncil.org) announced the 2023-2024 Board of Directors at the Annual Conference on October 16-18, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year marks the 20th anniversary for the national non-profit trade association representing the synthetic turf industry. The conference featured a robust educational program with dynamic panel discussions about synthetic turf market trends, zero-waste design and construction, playground accessibility and recycling innovations.

For the 2023-2024 term, the Board Officers include Chairman Michael Gentile, Co-founder/CEO, Firefly Sports Testing; Vice Chairman Matt Ross, Regional Vice President, Shaw Sports Turf; Treasurer Shannan Powell, Director of Marketing, ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay; Secretary Thomas Shay, Principal, Woodard & Curran; Director at Large Matt Riggs, Vice President of Sales-Americas, TenCate Grass; and Immediate Past Chairman Shaun Garrity, National Sales Manager, The Motz Group.

Remaining Board of Directors include Scott Marks, CSTI, Managing Member, Southeast Turf LLC; Michael Mercadante, Regional Sales Manager, Sportsfield Specialties Inc.; George Neagle, CSTI, President, SYNLawn; Ed Norton, Partner, HNP, LLC; Peter Oksanen, National Sales Manager, Schmitz Foam Products; Chip Richardson, CSTI, President, Sweetwater Construction; Larry Ridgeway, President and CEO, PrecisionJet.

"We are delighted to welcome our new and returning Board members," said Melanie Taylor, STC President and CEO. "This team of leaders puts the STC in a strong position to lead, educate and advocate for synthetic turf."

"As we embark on this journey, expect continued dedication to advancing our industry and creating opportunities for buyers, end-users and communities," said Chairman Michael Gentile.

The 2024 STC Annual Conference will be held on October 28-30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association serving the synthetic turf industry. Its mission is to lead, educate and advocate for the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC is a resource for credible, independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. STC membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

