Synthetic Turf Council (STC) Announces 2023 Winners of Sixth Annual Awards Program

Nov. 16, 2023

FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2023, the Synthetic Turf Council (STC) announced the winners of the sixth annual STC Awards during its Annual Conference and 20th Anniversary Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana. STC member PrecisionJet sponsored the 2023 awards ceremony event.

The STC Awards is a member program designed to honor members who help the advance the association's mission, vision and synthetic turf industry.

Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Jim Rogers, Jr. (right) with his son Jimmy Rogers (left).
"These awards and categories honor the outstanding contributions that are shaping the future of the synthetic turf industry through safety, innovation and sustainability," said Melanie Taylor, CAE, STC President and CEO.

The recipients of the 2023 STC Awards are:

  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Jim Rogers, Jr.
  • Volunteer of the Year: Catherine Eiswerth, Binnie Associates
  • Rookie of the Year: Megan Illsley, Firefly Sports Testing
  • Innovator Award: VertEdge
  • Philanthropy Award: Act Global
  • Sustainability Award: The Motz Group
  • Sustainability Award: Sportsfield Specialties Inc. (Additional participants: Genan Inc., Firefly Sports Testing, Liberty Tire Recycling)
  • Landscape Project of the Year (Commercial): SYNLawn – The Urban Park Roof Garden at Kendall Center in Cambridge
  • Landscape Project of the Year (Recreation): SYNLawn – Encinitas Olympus Park
  • Landscape Project of the Year (Residential): Helms Landscape Design - Ryan Home
  • Sports Project of the Year (Single Field over 75k Sq Ft): AstroTurf - Duke University Field Hockey - Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium
  • Sports Project of the Year (Single Field over 75k Sq Ft): Carpell Surfaces - Gary-Carter Stadium
  • Sports Project of the Year (Multi-Field)AstroTurf - IMG Academy

Nominations for the seventh annual STC Awards Program will open in early 2024. For more information on the STC Awards Program, please visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org/awards.

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)
The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association serving the synthetic turf industry. Its mission is to lead, educate and advocate for the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC assists buyers and end users with the selection, use and maintenance of synthetic turf systems in sports field, golf, municipal parks, airports, landscape and residential applications. It is a resource for current, credible, and independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. Membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies. For more information, please visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org.

CONTACT:
Melanie Taylor, CAE
Synthetic Turf Council
443.640.1067 x1142
[email protected] 

