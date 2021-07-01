Synthetic Turf Creates Homeowner's Perfect Putting Green

Central Turf Co. recently installed 950 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Cascade Light and Poly Putt 2-Tone in a home in Lucas, TX. Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone features a dual coloring of field green and lime green, and it has a face weight of 50 ounces. With a 0.50-inch pile height, it is ideal for residential or professional putting green installations. Everlast Cascade Light, used for the fringe, has dual field green and olive green blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.625 inches. With a 50-ounce face weight, it is ideal for landscapes with moderate foot traffic. Both turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Central Turf's client wanted their putting green to be unique, so the installer designed the green to have details that would help it stand out. From the three-part design to the paving stone border, each aspect of the turf was chosen with the client's taste in mind. Cascade Light and Poly Putt 2-Tone were specifically chosen because the client wanted a soft and lush landscape turf alongside a high-quality putting surface. They also liked the stark color contrast between the putting surface and surrounding fringe. When Central Turf was finished, their client had a beautiful and versatile 8-hole putting green that they could enjoy at their leisure from the comfort of their own backyard.

Central Turf Co. has proudly serviced Central Texas homeowners and business owners since 2005. Inspired by how artificial turf can enhance daily life, the company provides Texas residents with everything from pet turf to playgrounds and from putting greens to commercial landscapes. "We love how artificial turf can transform a muddy backyard into a place where kids can play, give a balcony a boost of green, or create a space for people to make memories with family and friends," says owner Scott Miller. "We aim to bring awareness and knowledge to our community about the benefits of artificial turf. Our ultimate goal is to get more people outside and enjoying their lawns, and spending less time maintaining them!"

Central Turf Co. is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for June 2021.

Central Turf Co:

Central Turf Co. specializes in artificial grass installations for Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio homeowners and businesses. Their team offers more than 50 years of combined experience in all aspects of artificial grass manufacturing and installation. You can learn more about Central Turf Co. and view their other installations by visiting centralturfco.com . They can also be found on Facebook ( @CentralTurfCo ) and Instagram ( @centralturfco ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.